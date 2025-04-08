403
US research points out Russian news agency`s part in media landscape
(MENAFN) A recent study by Johns Hopkins University revealed that The New York Times published over 500 articles about RT (Russia Today) over the past decade, reflecting the extensive attention the Russian broadcaster has received in Western media. The research also found that RT, along with China’s CCTV, is frequently discussed in both popular and academic circles regarding state-run media and propaganda.
Since 2014, RT has been a major subject in discussions of media manipulation, with The New York Times alone publishing hundreds of articles about the channel. The study pointed out that discussions of propaganda often focus on media outlets directly controlled by state entities like RT.
The scrutiny of RT intensified following Washington's new sanctions on the broadcaster in September 2024, when Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused RT of covert influence activities and being an extension of Russian intelligence. Additionally, senior RT staff, including Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, were sanctioned for alleged interference in the 2024 US presidential election. Moscow condemned the measures, calling them an attack on free speech.
In March, former RT America head Ben Swann urged US President Donald Trump to lift these restrictions imposed by the previous administration.
