Bybit's CEO Meets With Vietnam's Minister Of Finance To Support Regulatory Sandbox And Strengthen Crypto Compliance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hosted at the Ministry of Finance headquarters, the meeting centered on Vietnam's efforts to establish a comprehensive legal framework for crypto assets. Minister Nguyen Van Thang outlined the Government's plan to launch a pilot sandbox mechanism that will allow regulators to test the issuance and trading of crypto assets in a controlled environment. This initiative is designed to mitigate risks, strengthen investor protection, and ensure regulatory readiness before introducing official legislation.

A key part of the discussion focused on safeguarding the market against illicit activities. The Minister emphasized the importance of robust compliance frameworks, including Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols, to prevent the misuse of digital assets and support the country's financial security.

In response, Ben Zhou welcomed Vietnam's measured and responsible approach to digital asset regulation and reiterated Bybit's long-standing commitment to compliance:

"Vietnam's forward-thinking regulatory sandbox is a critical step toward unlocking the full potential of blockchain technology. At Bybit, we are fully aligned with the Government's focus on investor protection and financial integrity," said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We are proud to share our expertise in KYC, AML, and global compliance standards, and we look forward to supporting Vietnam in building a resilient, secure, and dynamic crypto economy."

Bybit expressed its readiness to collaborate with Vietnamese authorities on several fronts, including system architecture design, transaction oversight, and the implementation of international best practices in AML/KYC. The exchange also proposed support in capacity building, such as training financial regulators and sharing experiences from other jurisdictions.

Minister Nguyen Van Thang welcomed Bybit's proactive approach and assigned the State Securities Commission to coordinate with Bybit on concrete proposals. He also commended Bybit's reputation for strong financial capabilities, technological resilience, and its adherence to legal and regulatory requirements in the markets where it operates.

This meeting underscores Bybit's growing role as a trusted international partner for regulatory dialogue and innovation. It also highlights Vietnam's readiness to embrace blockchain technology while ensuring financial safety and public confidence in the digital asset space.

