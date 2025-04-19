Jackky Bhagnani Pens A Heartfelt Birthday Tribute For His 'First Hero & Forever Inspiration'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) On the occasion of producer Vashu Bhagnani's birthday, his son, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, penned a warm note for his 'first hero & forever inspiration'

For Jackky, his father has always been more than just a parent, he is a role model. Jackky dropped some precious moments with his father on social media, along with an open letter to the man who influenced him the most:

Jaccky wrote, "You've always been larger than life, Dad. As a kid, I looked up to you and thought you could do anything. It took me years to understand the strength behind your calm, the love behind your silence, and the bravery behind your choices. Even now, I find myself learning from the way you carry yourself, especially when life gets tough. Happy Birthday to my first hero, my forever inspiration. I love you more than words can say," along with a red heart emoji.

Jackky's actress wife, Rakul Preet Singh also wishes her father-in-law with a special Instagram post.

The 'Doctor G' actress dropped a perfect family pic of her celebrating Diwali with her husband and in-laws. Next, was a still of Rakul with Vashu on the beach. The last image gave us a glimpse of the producer's birthday celebration with his family.

Wishing her father-in-law, Rakul penned on her IG, "Happppy bdayyyyy dad @vashubhagnani_wishing you a year filled with growth , great health and things you desire . May your spirits always remain high .. your energy and zest for life is an inspiration.. thnkyou so much for everything you do for us and a bigger thankyou for making me feel so loved...happppy bdayyyyy once again."

Known for his sharp vision, Vashu Bhagnani, producer of superhits like "Coolie No. 1", "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", and "Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai", to name just a few, is also remembered as a trendsetter among his peers.