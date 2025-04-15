403
Amb. Al-Hamad: Kuwait Making Headway In Sdgs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fawaz Al-Otaibi
BEIRUT, April 15 (KUNA) -- Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Affairs, Ambassador Sami Al-Hamad said on Tuesday that Kuwait has made important strides in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in various fields.
This came in a statement to KUNA during Al-Hamad's participation in the Arab Forum for Sustainable Development in Beirut, organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).
Kuwait's participation in the forum shows its keenness in keeping up with events related to achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals launched by the UN in September 2015, said Al-Hamad.
The goals focus on a set of policies that range from providing new development opportunities, eradicating poverty, reducing inequality, improving education quality, climate action, and the use of clean energy.
He added that Kuwait presented a paper that contains the most important pillars of its Vision 2035 that are included in the UN development goals.
The seven pillars of Kuwait Vision 2035 include effective government administration through administrative and bureaucratic reforms, creative human capital through education reforms, and sustainable diversified economy through lowered dependence on oil revenues.
In addition to establishing advanced infrastructure, high quality health care, improving quality of life, and improving Kuwait's standing and presence in international forums.
The annual forum is key in following-up on the 2030 agenda for sustainable development by promoting dialogue between policymakers and development partners. (end)
