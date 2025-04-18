Know The Health Of Your Political Life

By Dr. Younis Ahmad Sheikh

In a democratic society, knowing the health of our political life is just as vital as knowing the state of our physical or economic well-being. Yet, political health often goes unnoticed, even though it shapes every aspect of our collective existence. Here lies the quiet, yet significant role of political scientists. These individuals are often mistaken for politicians, but their work is far more analytical, reflective, and foundational to the democratic process.

Political scientists are not involved in party politics or election campaigns. Instead, they act as society's doctors: diagnosing the political well-being of a country, identifying the symptoms of democratic decline, and prescribing remedies for political dysfunction. They observe how power is distributed and exercised, how institutions function, and how citizens engage with the system.

Political health can be assessed through several key indicators. Among the most important are the level of political participation, the strength of civil liberties, the efficiency of government institutions, and the stability of political structures. When citizens vote actively, engage in public discourse, and participate in movements, it indicates a living and breathing democracy. When freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and media independence are protected, it shows that the body of democracy is strong. Efficient governance, quick service delivery, and a responsive administration show that institutions are working effectively. Political stability, marked by peaceful transitions of power and the absence of violence, completes the picture of a politically healthy society.

When any of these factors begin to weaken, it is the political scientist who raises the alarm, offering not just critique but also guidance. Political science is not a subject of the ivory tower; it is a tool of public importance. It helps us understand why voter turnout might be falling, why trust in government is eroding, or why protests erupt in the streets. It can recommend solutions, from civic education and legal reform to strengthening democratic institutions and civil society organizations.

Read Also Lines That Divide J&K Holds First Assembly Polls Since Article 370 Repeal, Gets Elected Govt After Six Years In 2024

Political science also reminds citizens that the health of democracy does not lie only with politicians or bureaucrats. A vibrant political life depends on engaged, informed, and empowered citizens. Understanding political processes allows people to claim their rights, demand accountability, and ensure justice. In this way, political science is not merely the study of politics, it is a guide for political living.

At a time when the world is facing political instability, authoritarian tendencies, and civic apathy, assessing and preserving the health of political life has never been more urgent. Political scientists may not stand at podiums or lead rallies, but their insights are essential to keeping democracy alive. Just as we rely on doctors for our physical health, we must turn to political science to keep the heart of democracy beating strong.

– The author is an assistant professor (Contractual), Department of Political Science, GDC, Awantipora. Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy