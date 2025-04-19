GOC-In-C Anindya Sengupta Apprises CM Sukhu Of Proposal To Construct Airstrip In Spiti Valley

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, April 19 (IANS) General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-In-C) Surya Command, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, on Saturday called on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and discussed a host of issues, including fostering civil-military cooperation, enhancing strategic infrastructure, besides proposal to construct an airstrip in the picturesque, mountainous Spiti Valley.

The meeting underscored the importance of strengthening coordination between the Army and the civil administration, ensuring effective responses to security challenges, disaster management and development efforts in the region.

Given the state's strategic location, the Army plays a critical role in border security and national defence operations.

Lt Gen Sengupta briefed the CM on the current security situation and measures to enhance coordination with local law enforcement agencies.

The meeting also highlighted the Army's proactive role in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, with specific reference to the Army's swift response in Samej Khad of Rampur area that was badly hit last year by flash floods.

The Army's rapid response teams have been instrumental in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts during landslides, flash floods and extreme weather events.

Lt Gen Sengupta also discussed initiatives taken by the Army to promote socio-economic stability in remote areas by promoting border tourism and supporting reverse migration.

The Army reaffirmed its commitment to extend full assistance in the areas of Giu, Khanadumti, Kaurik, Tashigang, Lepcha, Shipki La and Komik, a statement by the Defence Wing said.

These efforts aim to revitalise border villages and integrate them more closely into the national mainstream. The meeting also highlighted the proposal for constructing a dual-use airstrip in the Spiti Valley to boost connectivity and tourism.

The Army also proposed the provisioning of an alternate approach road, stairway or ramp from the main highway to the Military Hospital in Shimla to facilitate easier access for routine patients and casualty evacuation during natural disasters.

CM Sukhu expressed appreciation for the Army's unwavering commitment to humanitarian service. He acknowledged the Army's swift and effective efforts, which have provided critical support to civilians in times of crisis.

The meeting also reviewed critical road infrastructure projects aimed at improving connectivity and strategic mobility. These roads gain importance not only for national security but also for local development and disaster response capabilities.

The Chief Minister and senior Army officers reaffirmed their shared commitment to regional development and national security. The meeting reflected the growing synergy between civil administration and military leadership in addressing strategic challenges and local needs in border regions.