Formula 1: We Didn’T Have Any Conversations With Max Verstappen, Says Toto Wolff

As the Formula 1 caravan heads deeper into the 2025 season, the paddock has found itself buzzing with one persistent rumour: Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull for a fresh challenge in 2026? While whispers have grown louder amid Red Bull's early-season struggles, Mercedes has emphatically ruled themselves out of the running.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was crystal clear in Jeddah ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: There have been no conversations with Verstappen, and there are no plans to pursue one.

“We didn't have any conversations,” Wolff told The Athletic on Saturday.“At the moment, with George [Russell] and Kimi [Antonelli], there's no reason to question that set-up for the future.”

Verstappen, the 27-year-old four-time world champion, remains under contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028. However, Red Bull's dip in dominance this season - particularly visible in Bahrain - has led to renewed speculation about his long-term loyalty. Team advisor Helmut Marko fanned the flames when he admitted,“the concern is great” regarding Verstappen's future.

Yet Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has downplayed the noise, insisting on Sky Sports that the speculation is just that -“noise.” Asked point-blank whether Verstappen would be in a Red Bull for the 2026 season opener in Australia, Horner didn't blink:“Yeah, absolutely.”

At Mercedes, the focus is squarely on continuity and nurturing youth. George Russell, now the de facto team leader following Lewis Hamilton's high-profile move to Ferrari, is delivering early-season form - three podiums in the first four races - and sits just six points behind Verstappen in the standings.

Wolff believes Russell has seamlessly inherited Hamilton's mantle:“He's in his prime, or at the beginning of it. He delivers, performs, and carries himself like a senior driver. He's taken over that role from Lewis.”

Despite Russell's contract expiring at the end of 2025, both he and the team are taking a laid-back approach to negotiations.“We'll pick those talks up in the European season. There's no stress,” Wolff said.

Then there's 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli - a rookie with immense promise and Mercedes' long-term bet. Wolff and the team remain committed to his development, leaving no room in the garage for Verstappen.

Adding another voice to the conversation, Williams team principal James Vowles - once Mercedes' head of strategy - advised against a Verstappen move.

“He comes with a lot of downsides as well,” Vowles said.“Mercedes has a great culture, and with Russell delivering and Antonelli coming up, I don't think that's the place for Max.”