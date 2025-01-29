Victory Home Remodeling Announces Alex Paone As Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mr. Paone has been an integral part of Victory's success since 2019, initially joining as an operations and consultant. Recognizing his valuable contributions, Victory's ownership team hired Mr. Paone full-time in 2023 as the Senior Vice President of Technology.

Victory Home Remodeling has achieved 100% year-over-year growth due to Mr. Paone's leadership and experience as a leader within the and education sectors. His approach to operations and technology has streamlined processes, improved efficiency, and enhanced the overall customer journey.

"Alex has consistently exceeded expectations in every role he has held at Victory," said Bill Winters, Victory Home Remodeling CEO. "His strategic vision and strong character, coupled with his exceptional operational and technological expertise, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our services nationwide."

Mr. Paone expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter, stating, "I am honored to be appointed as COO of Victory Home Remodeling. I am excited to continue working with our talented team. I love designing new technology workflows to bring exceptional experiences to our valued customers and employees as we expand our national footprint."

About Victory Home Remodeling

Victory Home Remodeling is one of the nation's largest, full-service exterior home remodeling companies with more than 300 employees, 5,000 customers, and nearly $100 million in annual revenue. Established in 2019 and headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey in the beautiful Bell Works building, Victory specializes in transforming residential spaces with high-quality craftsmanship, expert design, and a customer-first philosophy to residents in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland (opening in 2025). With a focus on delivering exceptional results, the company has built a reputation for excellence in every aspect of the remodeling process, from initial consultation to project completion. They are also rooted in the simple concept of doing good as shown by the Victory Foundation, established in 2021 to advance research for Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

