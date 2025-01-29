National Gutters For Good Initiative Launches To Support Veterans In Need

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Brothers that just do Gutters and Rebuilding Together Unite to Strengthen Communities Across the U.S.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brothers That Just Do Gutters , a leading gutter maintenance service, and Rebuilding Together , a national nonprofit focused on repairing homes and revitalizing communities, has partnered to introduce the national "Gutters for Good" program. This groundbreaking initiative provides professional-grade gutter systems to veteran impacted by natural disasters, improving the safety and resilience of their homes.

Rebuilding Together affiliates across the country will be selecting deserving veterans for the "Gutters for Good" program, ensuring support reaches those who need it most.

The inaugural installation under the "Gutters for Good" initiative will take place on January 29, 2025, at the Plant City, Florida, home of Sean McLaughlin, a veteran and active Army National Guard member. Sean's home has sustained significant water damage following recent hurricanes, with pooling rainwater contributing to structural issues. The project, valued at $3,000, will install seamless gutters crafted onsite to protect the home from future water damage.

Danny Horboychuk, Brand President of The Brothers that just do Gutters, emphasized the importance of professional-grade solutions in addressing long-term challenges. "Too often, homeowners invest in inadequate gutter systems that fail when they're needed most. Our 'Gutters for Good' program is about delivering lasting protection, especially for those who have sacrificed so much for our country. We're thrilled to partner with Rebuilding Together to make a real difference."

Seamless gutters, the cornerstone of the initiative, are tailored onsite for maximum durability and performance, eliminating leaks associated with traditional sectional systems. Made with top-tier materials, these systems offer lasting protection and enhance the structural integrity of homes.

Sean McLaughlin was referred to Rebuilding Together affiliates by a colleague and fellow veteran who had benefited from the organization's assistance. Inspired by his friend's experience, Sean applied for the program and was selected as the first recipient of "Gutters for Good."

"Having this new gutter system will be life-changing for my family," Sean shared. "Knowing our home will be safe and secure means everything."

For more information about The Brothers That Just Do Gutters and their commitment to giving back, visit .

About Rebuilding Together

Rebuilding Together is the leading national nonprofit organization repairing the homes of people in need and revitalizing our communities. Through its national network of affiliates, Rebuilding Together works proactively and collaboratively with community leaders, long-term residents, funders, and volunteers to foster dialogue and create safe, healthy communities across the country. Learn more and get involved at rebuildingtogether .

About The Brothers that just do Gutters

The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, a member of Evive Brands , is revolutionizing the contractor experience with a customer-first approach to professional gutter installation and maintenance. Founded on the principle of "Reinventing Contractor ServiceTM," the brand is committed to providing five-star service, high-quality products, and meaningful community impact through initiatives like "Gutters for Good."

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann at 602-739-8810 or [email protected]

