From Healthcare To Hollywood: Former Hospital Spokesman's Film Premieres In Atlanta

Documentary Short About Civil Rights Hidden Figure, Cirilo McSween, Narrated by Metro Atlanta Resident, Two-time Grammy winner Ann Nesby

- Justin O. CooperATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CIRILO, A Legacy Untold , a documentary short celebrating the life and legacy of trailblazing civil rights figure Cirilo McSween, will premiere at the historic Tara Theatre, 2345 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30324, from February 14 to 20, 2025.Produced by Justin O. Cooper's production company, JOCMedia, and fiscally sponsored by Film Independent, the film highlights McSween's extraordinary journey as an immigrant who broke racial barriers to become a leader in business, civil rights, and diplomacy. It marks Cooper's directorial debut following his work as a former spokesman and film liaison for Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale, Georgia, from 2011 to 2014.Born into poverty in Panama, Cirilo McSween's story is one of resilience and triumph. After immigrating to the United States in the early 1950s, he became the first Black insurance agent hired by a major insurance company in 1957, New York Life Insurance Company, breaking racial barriers and setting new standards for Black professionals. His entrepreneurial success continued as a record-setting franchisee with one of America's leading fast-food burger chains.McSween also worked alongside other notable civil rights leaders, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., Atlanta's own Ralph Abernathy, and Andrew Young, playing a pivotal role in financing critical civil rights initiatives.Beyond U.S. borders, McSween collaborated with Panamanian leader General Omar Torrijos during the 1977 Torrijos-Carter Treaties, which returned control of the Panama Canal to Panama. These treaties, brokered by the late President Jimmy Carter, symbolized diplomacy and justice on the global stage."With President Carter's recent passing, his historic work on the Torrijos-Carter Treaties resonates even more deeply," said Cooper. "Cirilo McSween's behind-the-scenes advocacy with General Torrijos highlights his vital contributions to this monumental achievement."Recent remarks by President Trump have reignited discussions about the Panama Canal's significance, making the documentary even more timely. "This film provides a window into the untold story of McSween's role in shaping a pivotal moment in global diplomacy," Cooper added.Narrated by Ann Nesby , a two-time Grammy winner and acclaimed actress (The Fighting Temptations, Queen Sugar), a resident of Metro Atlanta, Fayetteville, the film captures the depth and emotion of McSween's journey. Nesby, who also serves as executive producer, has a longstanding creative partnership with Cooper that spans over two decades, first collaborating in 2002 with Grammy winner Tom Scott on his New Found Freedom album. Most recently, Cooper served as creative director for Nesby's latest music release, "My Man," released earlier this month.Behind the camera, CIRILO, A Legacy Untold, features the work of Jeffrey Gabriel Silva as Director of Photography and Emmy-winning sound designer Maverick Turner.While at Southern Regional, Cooper oversaw physical production for major film, TV, and commercial projects shot at the location, including What to Expect When You're Expecting and Ride Along. He also raised over $500,000 for SRMC's foundation, which offset the cost of patient care for those in need, and liaised often with the Clayton County Film Office and the Georgia Film Office during his tenure.Following its theatrical premiere, the documentary will embark on an international film festival journey, sparking meaningful conversations about McSween's enduring legacy and its relevance to today's world.Visit Tara's website at for showtimes and ticket information.###Note to press:Contact me to receive access to the press screener to review the film, schedule an interview, or if you need additional information. I'd be happy to provide anything that can support your coverage.

CIRILO, A Legacy Untold Official Trailer

