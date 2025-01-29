Combined Arms Joins Texas Economic Development Corporation As First-Ever Veteran Service Organization Investor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Combined Arms' dedication to supporting veterans aligns with TxEDC's mission to ensure Texas remains a beacon of opportunity. Through innovative programs, tailored career pathways, and essential mental resources, Combined Arms has empowered over 65,000 veterans to access the tools and support necessary to thrive after military service.

Combined Arms & Texas Economic Development Corporation Partner to break new ground for the Lone Star State

Texas: A State Built by Veterans for Veterans

Home to 1.7 million veterans, including over 200,000 women veterans, Texas leads the nation in both total veteran and women veteran populations, underscoring the state's commitment to those who served. At the heart of this effort is the Texas Veterans Network (TVN), powered by Combined Arms in partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission. TVN stands as the nation's first interconnected veterans network, delivering transformative results:



Response time averaging 17 hours to requests

Direct support provided to 68,427 veterans and family members to date

Comprehensive network of 335 partner organizations Streamlined access to over 1,900 verified resources spanning financial assistance, VA Benefits assistance, social connectivity, employment, and mental health services

By modernizing support systems and fostering collaboration, TVN sets the gold standard for empowering veterans and strengthening communities across Texas.

Breaking New Ground for the Lone Star State

"We are thrilled to welcome Combined Arms as the first veteran organization to join the Texas Economic Development Corporation. Their commitment to supporting veterans aligns perfectly with our mission to foster economic growth in Texas," said President & CEO of TxEDC, Aaron Demerson. "In addition, this partnership represents a significant milestone in celebrating the invaluable contributions of our veteran community. It also underscores Texas' commitment to honoring and supporting its veterans by providing the resources, opportunities, and recognition they deserve for their service."

"This partnership establishes a groundbreaking model for multi-sectoral public-private collaboration, ensuring veterans secure and blossom in meaningful careers while driving growth and innovation in Texas' robust economy. We value the leadership of President Demerson and the TxEDC, and we are excited to collaborate with our fellow investors to ensure that veterans and their families thrive in Texas," said CEO of Combined Arms, Mike Hutchings. " Through our collective efforts, we aim to set a global standard for the care and support of veterans worldwide."

About Combined Arms

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Houston, Combined Arms is revolutionizing veteran support nationwide through its cutting-edge technology platform. Operating across multiple states, Combined Arms' innovative Software as a Service (SaaS) platform seamlessly connects veteran-focused nonprofits, agencies, and communities, across the nation. Combined Arms ensures veterans and military families thrive wherever they call home by uniting resources with those in need.

About the Texas Economic Development Corporation

The Texas Economic Development Corporation (TxEDC) is an independently funded and operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization responsible for assisting with marketing and promoting Texas both domestically and internationally as a premier business location. Along with the Governor's Office of Texas Economic Development and Tourism (EDT), these two highly focused organizations make up the cornerstone of Governor Greg Abbott's economic development strategy to build the Texas of Tomorrow.

For more information, visit CombinedArms , for media inquiries email [email protected]

