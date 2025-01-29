Pontera And Orion Launch New Integration To Help Advisors Offer Personalized, Holistic Investment Solutions At Scale

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Advisors, centralized trading teams, and OCIOs leveraging Orion Trading for management can now seamlessly integrate clients' 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and other held-away accounts. This new capability enables users to perform household-level, tax-efficient, and compliant rebalancing-optimized within the constraints of retirement plans-all while ensuring portfolios remain aligned with clients' objectives.

"We are committed to listening to our customers and enhancing our with innovative solutions that enable advisors to scale efficiently and drive better results for their clients," said David Goldman, Chief Business Officer, Pontera. "This expanded integration with Orion is the first of its kind in our industry, designed to simplify and elevate portfolio management for firms focused on delivering bespoke investment solutions."

Orion Trading combines tax-efficient trading and rebalancing with a proprietary order management system. The integration will empower financial advisors to deliver higher levels of investment management to their clients. With the ability to unify, manage, and trade model portfolios on a single platform, Orion and Pontera bring a scalable solution that also includes clients' held-away assets-such as 401(k)s and other workplace retirement accounts-under one comprehensive strategy.

"We're thrilled to enhance our integration with Pontera, providing advisors with seamless access to critical 401(k) and other held-away asset data directly within the Orion platform," said Reed Colley, President, Orion Advisor Technology. "By enabling advisors to manage, report and bill on these assets at the household level - and even incorporate them into traded portfolio groups in Orion Trading - we're empowering them to deliver a more comprehensive and streamlined client experience."

The integration, to be rolled out in phases, will be available more broadly later this year. Pontera, then known as FeeX, and Orion announced their first integration in May 2021.

Looking ahead, the integration lays the groundwork for Pontera and Orion to empower those advisors that outsource portfolio management to grow their AUM and provide end-clients with a comprehensive solution.

The integration is one more way Pontera makes it easier for advisors to deliver holistic wealth strategies that incorporate all, not just some, of their clients' finances. Pontera's secure technology lets retirement savers get professional 401(k) management while preventing advisors from accessing their accounts, keeping client data safe.

About Pontera

Pontera is a fintech company on a mission to help millions of Americans retire better by enabling financial advisors to manage, balance, and report on clients' assets in 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and other workplace-sponsored accounts. Our secure, purpose-built platform, seamlessly integrated with advisors' portfolio management tools, is designed to work across many account types and help advisors improve financial outcomes through more comprehensive investment management. Founded in 2012, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at pontera .

About Orion

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, Redtail Technology, and Orion OCIO create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor's unique definition of financial success. Orion services $4.9 trillion in assets under administration and $97.5 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of December 31, 2024) and supports over seven million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms. Today, 17 out of the Top 20 Barron's RIA firms rely on Orion's technology to power their businesses and win for investors. Learn more at Orion .

