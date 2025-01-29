Hyundai Wins Nine 2025 Car And Driver Editors' Choice Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Car and Driver Editors' Choice 2025 Hyundai Models



Hyundai IONIQ 5 Electric Compact SUV

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Electric Compact SUV

Hyundai IONIQ 6 Electric Compact Sedan

Hyundai Elantra N Compact Sedan

Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Hybrid Compact SUV

Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Hybrid Mid-Size SUV

Hyundai Palisade Mid-Size SUV

Hyundai Santa Cruz Compact Pickup Truck Hyundai Sonata Mid-Size Sedan

"These nine Editors' Choice awards from Car and Driver underscore Hyundai's commitment to delivering vehicles that excel in all areas," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "Car and Driver's rigorous evaluation process ensures only the best vehicles are recognized and we're proud that our wide range of vehicles is being recognized for its quality, performance, and customer satisfaction."

"The Editor's Choice award let consumers quickly cut through the confusion of the new-car market to help them focus on the vehicles they should seriously consider buying," said Tony Quiroga, Car and Driver editor-in-chief. "Hyundai's 9 Editors' Choice awards recognize the brand's cars, trucks, and SUVs that we recommend to readers, friends, and family."

Founded in 1955, Car and Driver is the definitive voice for car enthusiasts and the trusted guide for in-market car shoppers. With an online audience of 15 million unique visitors per month (ComScore) and an award-winning print magazine, Car and Driver is dedicated to delivering expert content and leading-edge insights on all things related to new, used, and pre-owned vehicles. With the most comprehensive vehicle testing, research, and reviews in the automotive category, Car and Driver provides the most trusted car shopping experience for consumers and deep engagement for auto manufacturers and dealers.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report.

