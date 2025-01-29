Oatmeal Health Develops AI Diagnostic Platform To Transform Lung Cancer Screening In Underserved FQHC Communities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oatmeal Logo

- Jonathan Govette, CEO of Oatmeal HealthSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Oatmeal Health , a leading innovator in AI-driven cancer screening solutions, proudly announces the completion of its groundbreaking AI-powered radiology risk stratification platform. Designed to address the critical gap in lung cancer screening rates, this solution provides a fully reimbursable second-opinion diagnostic tool covered by Medicare. Notably, it is among only 16 AI-specific CPT codes within a vast catalog of over 11,000 codes.At the core of Oatmeal Health's advanced radiology platform is its cutting-edge AI-powered computer vision system, purpose-built to enhance lung cancer diagnostics. This system processes 3D low-dose CT scans, automatically detecting, analyzing, and categorizing lung nodules based on their risk profile. . Seamlessly integrating with existing clinical systems, it delivers real-time diagnostic insights, empowering healthcare providers with actionable second-opinion data to support timely interventions.How It Works: A Seamless AI-Driven WorkflowThe platform initiates the diagnostic process by ingesting CT scan data, identifying regions of interest, and encoding both nodule-level and scan-level features. These data points are processed through Oatmeal Health's proprietary deep learning framework, featuring state-of-the-art convolutional neural networks (CNNs) optimized for 3D imaging. Leveraging advanced computer-aided detection (CADe) and diagnosis (CADx) methodologies, the system ensures highly accurate risk stratification, complementing established diagnostic protocols like Lung-RADS.Trained on an extensive dataset of over 100,000 CT scans from 23,000 patients, ensuring diversity across screening and incidental cases. The platform benefits from data augmentation techniques that enhance its adaptability across various clinical scenarios. Validation efforts revealed the platform's exceptional accuracy, with an AUROC of 0.94, cementing its reliability in real-world settings.This AI-powered solution is designed to streamline workflows, reduce diagnostic errors, and democratize advanced lung cancer screening access, particularly in underserved communities. Oatmeal Health's computer vision technology is setting a new standard in preventive cancer care by automating nodule assessment and delivering precise, evidence-based results.The Problem: A Silent Crisis in Lung Cancer ScreeningLung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, responsible for approximately 25% of all cancer fatalities. Despite the proven benefits of early detection, only 5.8% of eligible Americans undergo LDCT screenings. Women, in particular, face an under recognized threat, as lung cancer claims lives at 1.4 times the rate of breast cancer. Additionally, minority communities-including Black, Latino, and Indigenous populations-are disproportionately underserved in screening programs and underrepresented in clinical trials, exacerbating health disparities.The Oatmeal Health AdvantageOatmeal Health's groundbreaking diagnostic platform offers transformative benefits, including:- Unmatched Diagnostic Accuracy: Proprietary AI algorithms enhance LDCT scan evaluations, improving early detection and facilitating timely medical interventions.- Medicare-Covered Reimbursement: With one of only 16 AI-specific CPT codes, the platform is fully reimbursable, making it an accessible and cost-effective solution for Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs).- Equity-Driven Impact: Designed to bridge gaps in underserved communities, the solution equips FQHCs with state-of-the-art screening tools without imposing financial burdens on clinics.Why Now?The recently concluded JPMorgan Healthcare Conference highlighted a critical theme: the clinical adoption of AI in healthcare is lagging despite its immense potential. According to a NEJM AI report , only four AI-related CPT codes have surpassed 1,000 claims in a database of 11 billion healthcare claims, revealing the significant barriers hindering adoption.Oatmeal Health is determined to change this narrative by addressing three key challenges identified at the conference:Unclear Procurement Processes: Simplifying how healthcare providers evaluate and implement AI tools.- Lack of Integration Guardrails: Offering clear workflows and clinical guidelines to build trust and confidence among providers.- Healthcare Inequities: Ensuring AI solutions are accessible to rural and underserved populations, not just urban academic centers.- Driving Change: Saving Lives and Lowering CostsOatmeal Health's solution has demonstrated remarkable success in pilot programs with FQHCs, achieving a 90% patient conversion rate for telemedicine-based shared decision-making visits. The AI platform identifies high-risk patients with 94% accuracy, facilitating better-targeted screening efforts while reducing administrative burdens for healthcare providers.“Our mission is clear: to democratize access to life-saving cancer screening technologies, particularly in communities that need it most,” said Jonathan Govette, CEO of Oatmeal Health.“By leveraging AI and focusing on underserved populations, we're not just improving screening rates-we're saving lives and setting a new standard for equitable healthcare.”Looking Ahead: A Call for Action in AI AdoptionOatmeal Health invites healthcare providers, payers, and policymakers to join the conversation on accelerating AI adoption in clinical settings. The company is also actively engaging with pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies to integrate its platform into diverse clinical trials, aligning with the FDA's 2024 Diversity Action Plan to ensure equitable representation.About Oatmeal HealthOatmeal Health is a mission-driven healthcare company that leverages AI-powered cancer screening solutions to improve early detection, reduce healthcare disparities, and drive diversity in clinical research. Focusing on Federally Qualified Health Centers, Oatmeal Health empowers underserved communities with accessible, life-saving diagnostic tools at no cost to clinics.

