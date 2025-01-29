FC Mother Unveils The World Cup Of Healing Rankings 2025: Football Meets Maternal Healing In $380 Billion Global Competition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Groundbreaking Research Driving Change The rankings are the product of a seven-year research initiative led by Humanity 2.0 Lab, which unites experts in maternal science, data, football, and capital markets. Key collaborators have included Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Delos Labs, Time Magazine's Woman of the Year Jennie Joseph, Real Madrid's Dr. Niko Mihic, and 33 Capital, among others.

Findings reveal maternal health is humanity's largest contributor to disease, responsible for 194 million life years lost annually-a staggering $27 trillion in economic value. Notably, 80% of the maternal health gap stems from social factors rather than clinical issues. By leveraging football's massive influence, the World Cup of Healing aims to transform maternal health into an economic and social catalyst.

A Vision for Change The report introduces a blueprint for addressing the maternal health crisis via the FC Mother League, which taps into football's infrastructure, fanbase, and rivalries. McKinsey estimates that closing the women's health gap could yield $1 trillion in economic value. FC Mother's initiative seeks to amplify this impact, potentially generating $380 billion-over six times the global football industry's current $60 billion valuation.

Key Report Highlights:

: Representing $32 trillion and 85% of consumer purchases, mothers are a prime demographic for sports sponsors and impact capital.: A new Life Years metric unlocks $366 billion to improve maternal health and fuel global competition.: Adding 10 years of high-quality life to mother-child pairs could generate $380 billion across World Cup nations.Ranked 44th out of 48 nations, the U.S. incurs $167 billion in annual life year losses.Soccer fandom is growing at 400% annually. With upcoming FIFA World Cups in 2025 and 2026, the U.S. could leverage this momentum to drive maternal health gains worth $33 billion annually at full scale.England's 164 professional clubs and extensive football network position it as a leader in solving its $19 billion maternal health challenge.Economic gains could reach $16.7 billion.Despite ranking 46th, Brazil's 160 million football fans represent unparalleled potential. Activating this fanbase could unlock $53 billion in value.

Honoring Legends In collaboration with the Pelé Foundation, FC Mother has launched a tribute film celebrating Pelé and his mother, Dona Celeste Arantes, underscoring the program's cultural resonance.

Anchored in Science Humanity 2.0 Lab's published white paper (2019) established the Life Years framework for maternal healing, unlocking the evidence-based foundation for this new multi-trillion dollar healing-sports economy.

Looking Ahead The Rankings lay the groundwork for the annual World Cup of Healing, the largest global celebration of maternal health and football fandom. The inaugural World Cup of Healing 2026, hosted in Omaha, Nebraska, marks the next chapter in this transformative movement. With upcoming FIFA tournaments in 2025, 2026, and 2027, nations have a golden opportunity to address maternal health gaps.

For more information: .

CONTACT: Jenn Jimenez, [email protected]

SOURCE FC Mother