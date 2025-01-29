SUBARU EARNS THREE SPOTS ON CAR AND DRIVER 2025 EDITORS' CHOICE LIST

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

To determine the award winners, Car and Driver expert vehicle reviewers test, rate, and rank nearly 500 models in 45 segments. The criteria used to determine the selected for the list include the results of Car and Driver's industry-leading rigorous instrumented testing , reviewers' subjective evaluations of each vehicle's performance, how well a vehicle fulfills its intended mission, and the ranking each vehicle earns within its market segment versus its competitors for the model year.

"We are proud that the Subaru BRZ, Outback, and Crosstrek have been selected as top picks by the experts at Car and Driver, with all three models making the list for the second year in a row," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer of Subaru of America, Inc. "This recognition proves Subaru's dedication toward offering affordable vehicles across various segments, built to the highest standards from safety to performance, with the latest technology."

The 2025 Editors' Choice List serves to embolden customers in their car-buying decisions. "The Editor's Choice award lets consumers quickly cut through the confusion of the new-car market to help them focus on the vehicles they should seriously consider buying. Think of Editor's Choice as the honor roll of the new-car world," according to Car and Driver.

The 2025 BRZ was chosen by the editors for its classic sports car design, which includes a light weight, ultra-low center of gravity, precision steering, and agile handling in an affordable 2+2 package. The latest-generation BRZ also received high praise for its responsive 2.4-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine (naturally aspirated) that produces 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque and new "Sport" mode for coupes equipped with a manual transmission for sharper throttle response during spirited driving. For 2025, the BRZ is offered in three trim levels: Premium, Limited, and tS, and has a starting price of $31,210.

Subaru's best-selling SUV, the 2025 Subaru Crosstrek, was recognized by Car and Driver thanks to its updated exterior and interior designs, exceptional ride and handling, active safety features, and infotainment technology. The third-generation Crosstrek is a highly capable compact SUV with a comprehensive list of standard and available features at a competitive starting price of $25,810. The 2025 Crosstrek is available in Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, and Wilderness trim levels.

The 2025 Outback earned its accolade for delivering its iconic composition of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling. The 8.7-inch ground clearance (9.5 inches for Outback Wilderness) is more than many full-size SUVs, yet the Outback maintains a low step-in height for comfortable front and rear passenger entry. The legendary SUV offers plentiful passenger and cargo space and standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, making it ideal for family adventures. With a starting price of $29,010, the 2025 Outback is available in Base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Wilderness, Limited XT, and Touring XT trim levels.

