SEALSQ Partners with MIWA Lock to Secure Japan's First "Matter"-Compatible Smart Lock



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company specializing in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum hardware and software products, today announced it has partnered with MIWA Lock Co., Ltd. to provide the secure foundation for their revolutionary PiACK HOME PG , Japan's first "Matter"-compatible smart lock. The product has officially launched to market, marking the beginning of a significant business partnership between SEALSQ and MIWA Lock.

Advanced Security for the Smart Home Revolution

MIWA's PiACK HOME PG represents a significant step forward in smart home technology, enabling seamless interoperability across platforms like Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Home through the universal Matter standard. SEALSQ's accredited Root of Trust and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) services provide the cryptographic backbone required to ensure the device's security and reliability.

Empowering the Future of "Matter" Devices

SEALSQ's expertise in quantum-resistant solutions positions it as a critical partner for manufacturers developing Matter-compliant devices. The company's integrated approach simplifies the deployment of secure IoT devices by combining hardware and software into a seamless package, ensuring compliance with the highest standards of cybersecurity.

The adoption of Matter is rapidly transforming the smart device landscape, driving demand for secure and interoperable solutions. With the PiACK HOME PG now available in the market, this collaboration is poised to generate significant business momentum. Smart locks are expected to be a cornerstone of the growing smart home market as this segment alone is forecasted to exceed USD 8 billion globally by 2030*-underscoring SEALSQ's pivotal role in shaping a secure connected future.

Industry Leadership and Commitment

“We are thrilled to bring this groundbreaking product to market with SEALSQ as a trusted security partner,” said Keiji Iwata, Department Manager of Research & Development Dept. at MIWA Lock.“Their expertise in providing quantum-resistant cryptographic solutions ensures the PiACK HOME PG delivers both convenience and peace of mind to our customers. This collaboration exemplifies our shared commitment to advancing the smart home industry with reliable and innovative solutions.”

“We are honored to support MIWA Lock in bringing Japan's first Matter-compatible smart lock to market,” said Katsunori Miyahata, Sales Director at SEALSQ Japan.“By leveraging our accredited Root of Trust and PKI services, MIWA is setting a new standard for smart lock security. This partnership highlights SEALSQ's commitment to delivering innovative solutions for the ever-evolving IoT ecosystem.”

About MIWA Lock Co., Ltd.

MIWA Lock is a leading Japanese manufacturer of high-security locks and access control system. With continuous innovation, MIWA Lock advances security technologies to meet the needs of residential properties, commercial facilities, and office buildings every day.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit .

