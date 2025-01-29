Ginger Oil Market Anticipated To Surpass US$14.545 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 3.02%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ginger Oil Market

The ginger oil is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.02% from US$12.535 billion in 2025 to US$14.545 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the ginger oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.02% between 2025 and 2030 to reach an amount of US$14.545 billion by 2030.Ginger oil is obtained by processing the root part of the ginger plant called Zingiber officinale. The essential oil from ginger looks like a thick yellow liquid with a powerful, spicy smell. Ginger's spicy taste comes from Zingiberene, and its woody scent comes from Sesquiphellandrene content. Study shows that people have used ginger oil in ancient medicine and scent healing to help with body problems due to its natural anti-swelling effect, better digestion, defense against disease, and better blood flow activities. People use organic ginger oil, on their skin, and in massage treatments, while also adding it to foods and drinks to make them tasty.The market of ginger oil is witnessing considerable growth because of the rise in the number of people who want natural and organic products, growing knowledge of ginger oil's health benefits, and companies are discovering more ways to use it in many industries. Rising people are choosing ginger oil as a natural way to deal with different health problems to avoid the use of chemical medications. With research studies, consumers are learning about ginger oil and its benefits in helping reduce inflammation, aid digestion, fight harmful cells, and keep blood flowing smoothly. The food, pharmaceutical , and personal care sectors are all starting to use ginger oil in new ways. People are enjoying more mental clarity and relaxation with the use of ginger oil, which makes it common in aromatherapy treatments.With the emergence of the ginger oil market, many market players are launching products and technologies to attract customers. For instance, in December 2024, the Indian Institute of Spices Research (ICAR) released IISR Surasa, a special ginger type, that is accounted to have more palatability and excellent organoleptic properties with a non-pungent smell, cultivated by a breeding program involving local farmers.Access sample report or view details:By type, the ginger oil market can be classified into conventional and organic. The organic ginger oil segment is expected to witness a rise due to more people choosing organic because of the rise in awareness of its health benefits while keeping their environment clean. Conventional ginger oil continues to capture the biggest market share since it comes at a cheaper price and is comparatively more available than organic ginger oils.The ginger oil market is segmented by application into food and beverages, cosmetics, and others. The ginger oil market is expected to have a major market share in the food and beverages industry because of the rise in consumers who use it to flavor their cooking and drinks such as baked goods, and soft drinks, among others. The ginger oil's unique taste and fragrance make the product widely utilized in diverse dishes leading to the expansion of the market.The ginger oil market is segmented by distribution channel into offline and online. The offline segment is divided into supermarkets and others. The offline segment which majorly involves supermarkets and hypermarkets controls most of the ginger oil market because they have locations across the country and already have a loyal customer base. Though online sales are on the rise, most ginger oil ends up coming from well-established offline distribution channels because of a well-established infrastructure presence.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the ginger oil market is growing significantly. The ginger oil market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness major growth because of India and China, as these two nations grow a large amount of ginger annually. More people want organic ginger oil because of the rise in the health and fitness trend in the region. Further, ginger oil works well as a natural flavoring and food additive, which makes it increasingly utilized in the regional food and beverage industry. In traditional Indian and Chinese medicine, ginger oil has long been selected as an essential part of healing ingredient mixtures, leading to the growth of the market.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the ginger oil market have been covered as AOS Products Private Limited, Sydney Essential Oil, Kanta Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Rocky Mountain Oils, Lebermuth, Ultra International B.V., India Aroma Oils And Company, and Botanic Healthcare, among others.The market analytics report segments the ginger oil market as follows:.By TypeoConventionaloOrganic.By ApplicationoFood and BeveragesoCosmeticsoOthers.By Distribution ChanneloOffline.Supermarkets.OthersoOnline.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoThailandoIndonesiaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.AOS Products Private Limited.New Directions Aromatics.Sydney Essential Oil.Edens Gardens.Kanta Enterprises Pvt. Ltd..Young Living Essential Oils.Rocky Mountain Oils.Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd..Lebermuth.Shiva Exports India.Ultra International B.V..Star Export House.India Aroma Oils And Company.Ozone Natural.Botanic HealthcareReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Palm Oil Market:.Global Algae Oil Market:.Olive Oil Market:About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

