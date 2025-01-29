Dental Pitch Brokerage Helps Dentists Increase Practice Valuation And Sell For Maximum Profit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meet the Dental Pitch Brokerage Team (L to R): Matt Ornstein, Elijah Desmond, and Jason Brown

Dental Pitch Brokerage helps dental practice owners sell for top dollar using their VALUE framework, tackling undervaluation, buyer targeting, and hurdles

- Elijah Desmond, Co-Founder and CEOATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dental Pitch Brokerage is empowering dental practice owners to sell their practices for top dollar through their proprietary“VALUE” framework. This strategy is designed to address common challenges, such as undervaluation, buyer targeting, and legal complexities, helping sellers increase their practice's worth by providing a clear vision, accurate valuation, and strategic buyer engagement.Dental Pitch Brokerage's“VALUE” framework offers a structured, five-step approach to maximizing the value of dental practices. It solves key problems that often arise between buyers and sellers, such as mismatched valuations and poor preparation, by focusing on five essential areas: Vision, Attracting Buyers, Legal Preparation, Understanding the Market, and Execution. This comprehensive process allows dental practice owners to secure the highest possible sale price while minimizing risks.Developed by Dental Pitch Brokerage's leadership team, which includes co-founders Elijah Desmond and Matt Ornstein, the VALUE framework has become a game changer in the industry. By offering a step-by-step guide, it empowers practice owners to understand what makes their business unique, attract the right buyers, and prepare for a smooth sale. The framework addresses buyer-seller issues, creating transparency and confidence during negotiations.Matt Ornstein, co-founder and author of“The Dental EBITDA Handbook : A Clear Explanation of What EBITDA is and How EBITDA Affects the Market Value of Your Dental Practice,” explains the importance of understanding EBITDA in the sale process.“EBITDA plays a significant role in determining the market value of dental practices,” Ornstein says.“Through our framework, sellers gain a clear understanding of their practice's financial health and how it aligns with market expectations, enabling them to position their practices competitively.”The VALUE framework's five components include:1.Vision: Defining the future potential and growth trajectory of the practice.2.Attracting Buyers: Implementing marketing strategies to reach the most qualified buyers.3.Legal Preparation: Ensuring that all legal and financial documents are in order for a smooth transaction.4.Understanding the Market: Conducting a thorough market analysis to determine the best timing and approach.5.Execution: Guiding practice owners through negotiations and the transition process to maximize value.“Our framework solves many of the common frustrations practice owners face when trying to sell,” said Elijah Desmond, Co-Founder and CEO.“From underpricing their business to not reaching the right buyers, we take a strategic approach that simplifies the process and ensures our clients get the best results.”To discover how to maximize the value of your dental practice, visit Dental Pitch Brokerage and download The Dental EBITDA Handbook by Matt Ornstein for expert insights.Dental Pitch Brokerage specializes in helping dental practice owners maximize the value of their practices and sell them efficiently. Co-founded by Elijah Desmond and Matt Ornstein, the firm leverages decades of industry experience and a personalized approach to ensure sellers achieve top dollar in practice sales. With the proprietary“VALUE” framework and expert guidance from industry leaders like Matt Ornstein, author of The Dental EBITDA Handbook, Dental Pitch Brokerage is a trusted partner for dentists navigating the sale of their practices.

