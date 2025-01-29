Azerbaijan's FM Highlights Trilateral Cooperation With Turkiye And Uzbekistan
1/29/2025 8:15:41 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov,
delivered a speech at the 2nd Trilateral Meeting of the Ministers
of Foreign Affairs, Trade/Economy, and transport of Azerbaijan,
Turkiye, and Uzbekistan in Ankara.
Azernews reports that this was shared on
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov's official X account.
Bayramov, highlighting the multifaceted nature of the trilateral
cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan, outlined
key areas of partnership, including security, economic development,
trade, investment, infrastructure, and transport and
communications.
The Minister emphasized that there are further opportunities for
enhancing cooperation, particularly through the development of the
Middle Corridor, a key trade and transport route linking Asia and
Europe.
"By utilizing the existing regional potential, we are
contributing to the peace, security, and development of the broader
region, including the Middle East and Afghanistan," he stated.
