Four Biomethane Plants Expected To Start Operations In Ukraine This Year - Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of January 2025, there are three operational biomethane in Ukraine, with four more scheduled to commence operations during the year.

This was announced by Heorhii Heletukha, Chairman of the Board of the Bioenergy Association of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrinform.

"In September 2024, the first company began biomethane production, and in November, the second company started biomethane production. And about a week ago, the third company began producing biomethane. This means that we currently have three producers," said Heletukha.

He noted that the first two biomethane plants have a capacity of 3 million cubic meters of biomethane per year, and the third has a capacity of 11 million cubic meters. The producers are currently in negotiations with potential buyers of this gas. Heletukha said he anticipates news of the start of exports in the coming weeks.

He noted that if the three currently operating biomethane plants operate at full capacity, 17 million cubic meters of gas can be produced annually.

“We expect at least four more companies to join. If there are at least seven companies (producing biomethane - ed.), they will produce 111 million cubic meters of biomethane per year,” the expert said.

Heletukha underscored that the resumption of biomethane exports in 2024 has significantly contributed to the advancement of the industry.

As reported, as of early January, Ukrainian producers have already pumped the first million cubic meters of biomethane into underground gas storage facilities.

Photo: depositphotos