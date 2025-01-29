Precision AQ Launches Navigator365tm Matrix, An Advanced Platform For Identifying Digital Opinion Leaders To Activate And Amplify Brand Messages

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The latest addition to the Navigator365TM Omnichannel product family transforms how life sciences companies engage with digital influencers through actionable insights and strategic activation

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision AQ, a leader in guiding life science organizations through the complexities of product commercialization and empowering access to life-changing medicines for all, today announced the launch of Navigator365TM Matrix , an advanced Digital Opinion Leader (DOL) identification designed to help life sciences companies maximize their clinical and scientific messaging. Part of the Navigator365TM Omnichannel product family, the platform leverages the proprietary Digital Amplification Index (DAI) to identify and engage the top DOLs in various therapeutic areas.

Healthcare professionals (HCPs) spend an average of 2.5 hours each day gathering and sharing scientific information on digital platforms. This has created an increased need for life sciences companies to connect with the right voices in the digital landscape. Navigator365TM Matrix meets this need by evaluating millions of digital interactions in near real-time. The platform identifies DOLs who are both influential and aligned with a brand's clinical and therapeutic goals, ensuring that the most relevant voices in the digital space share pertinent messages.

"Precision AQ has a deep understanding of the DOL landscape, and we've seen firsthand the disconnect between the information pharmaceutical companies provide online and the insights healthcare providers are seeking," said Mark Urban, EVP, Managing Partner, Precision AQ. "HCPs rely on trusted voices within their peer network, and Navigator365TM Matrix bridges that gap in a way no other platform in the market currently does."

With its advanced analytics, Navigator365TM Matrix not only identifies key influencers but also offers brands a comprehensive tool for targeting the right digital voices across multiple medical specialties.

"Navigator365TM Matrix goes beyond simple follower counts by leveraging our proprietary Digital Amplification Index (DAI) to quantify peer-to-peer influence based on reach, relevance, resonance, and rhythm," said Doug Ranahan, VP, Product Management, Precision AQ. "This unique capability cuts through the digital noise allowing life sciences companies to identify and engage with digital opinion leaders who are genuinely driving impactful conversations in their therapeutic areas. In an increasingly competitive digital landscape, Navigator365TM Matrix ensures your brand connects with the right voices to amplify your clinical message and achieve measurable, meaningful results."

Key Features of Navigator365TM Matrix:



Digital Amplification Index (DAI): A proprietary algorithm that measures reach, relevance, resonance, and rhythm of digital activity to pinpoint DOLs with significant influence, not just large follower counts.

Real-Time Insights: Monitor and measure digital conversations around therapeutic areas, brands, and scientific conferences, enabling brands to adjust their strategies in real-time.

Competitor Benchmarking: Provides insights into scientific share of voice versus competitors, allowing brands to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. Customizable Search Criteria: Tailor searches to uncover knowledge gaps and engage DOLs more effectively through highly targeted digital initiatives.

Navigator365TM Matrix delivers a seamless, turn-key solution for pinpointing the most impactful DOLs across digital platforms-no extensive setup is required. By cutting through the digital noise, the platform empowers life sciences companies to focus on the DOLs who are truly positioned to amplify their clinical messages and drive meaningful, measurable engagement.

To learn more about how Navigator365TM Matrix can help your company elevate its digital strategy, optimize ROI, and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market, visit Precision AQ .

About Precision AQ

Precision AQ, formerly known as Precision Value & Health, is a trusted partner for life sciences companies, guiding them through the complexities of commercialization across a product's life cycle. With a team of life science experts, advisors, and creative professionals, Precision AQ is dedicated to ensuring patient access to transformative therapies. The company provides a comprehensive range of services, including global pricing and market access strategy, healthcare advertising and marketing, health economics and outcomes research, medical communications and medical affairs, managed markets marketing, market access and data-driven technology solutions, investor relations and external communications, international brand strategy, medical education, learning and development, public relations, patient insights services, and omnichannel engagement strategy and product solutions. For more information, visit .

