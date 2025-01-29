Evolution Equity Partners Appoints Michal Pechoucek As A Partner To Lead The Firm's AI Investment Practice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Pechoucek is an experienced AI and cybersecurity professional, with a strong track record investing in companies such as Augment Code, Quantexa, Protect AI, Defined AI, and Torq, among others. He previously served as the Chief Officer (CTO) for both Gen and Avast, and he led AI cybersecurity research and development at Cisco. As an entrepreneur, Pechoucek founded several AI software companies, including Cognitive Security, which was acquired by Cisco, and Blindspot, which was acquired by ADASTRA Group. He is also a respected AI researcher, recognized for his contributions to AI agents and multi-agent systems, with a total of 5,936 citations to his work. Additionally, he founded the AI Center at the Czech Technical University in Prague.

"Evolution recently closed on a $1.1 billion capital raise expanding our capital base, team, and access to best-of-breed cybersecurity and AI software companies amidst growing investment opportunities," said Richard Seewald, founder and managing partner of Evolution Equity Partners. "We are thrilled to welcome Michal to the Evolution Equity Partners team. His extensive experience coupled with strong leadership skills make him a valuable addition to our team."

"I am excited to join Evolution Equity Partners and work alongside this talented team," said Pechoucek. "Evolution's focus on investing in leading AI and cybersecurity companies and helping entrepreneurs develop market-leading companies aligns perfectly with my passion for driving innovation and growth."

About Evolution Equity Partners

Evolution Equity Partners, based in New York City, Palo Alto, London, and Zurich, partners with rapidly growing cybersecurity and AI software companies that safeguard our digital world. The firm was founded by investor and technology entrepreneurs Richard Seewald and Dennis Smith, who manage and lead the firm, and its partners have been involved as founders, investors, and senior operating executives in leading software companies around the world. Evolution has invested in over 70 companies building a growing portfolio of market leaders.

