Cold Storage Market Size To Surpass USD 106.70 Billion By 2033 | Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global cold storage size was valued at USD 46.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 50.63 billion in 2025 to reach USD 106.70 billion in 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cold storage refers to the practice of storing perishable goods, such as food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, at specific temperatures to maintain their freshness, quality, and safety. These facilities are equipped with refrigeration systems that regulate temperature and humidity to ensure the preservation of products over extended periods.

Cold storage can include refrigeration units, freezers, and specialized rooms designed to handle different temperature ranges. It is essential in various industries, including food distribution, healthcare, and agriculture, to ensure that products remain safe and effective until they are ready for use or consumption.

Market Dynamics

Rising consumer awareness about food safety and quality drives the global market

As consumers become more health-conscious, the demand for higher food safety standards continues to rise. This growing awareness is encouraging businesses to invest in advanced refrigerated storage solutions to maintain food quality, integrity, and freshness throughout the supply chain. According to a 2022 survey, 78% of global consumers consider food safety a top priority when selecting brands, further fueling the adoption of reliable cold storage systems. Moreover, the rising demand for transparency in food sourcing is pushing companies to improve their cold storage capabilities to meet stricter safety regulations.

Growing demand in emerging markets creates tremendous opportunities

Emerging markets present a significant growth opportunity for the global cold storage industry, driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a growing consumer preference for high-quality food and temperature-sensitive products. As these regions continue to develop, the demand for advanced refrigerated solutions to ensure food safety and extend product shelf life becomes increasingly important.

In India, for example, the government's "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana" initiative has spurred investments in cold storage infrastructure. According to a report from the Indian Ministry of Agriculture, cold storage capacity has increased by 22% since 2015. To capitalize on this potential, companies can customize their offerings to suit the unique needs of these markets, such as developing cost-effective, energy-efficient, and smaller-scale storage systems.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global cold storage market, holding around 35% of the total market share. This is primarily due to the region's well-established logistics infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies that ensure smooth cold chain operations. The growing consumer demand for fresh and safe food products, driven by health-conscious preferences, further contributes to the market's expansion.

Moreover, the rapid growth of e-commerce, especially within the food and beverage sector, has heightened the need for efficient cold storage solutions. With increasing consumer expectations for faster delivery and product quality, businesses are making significant investments in refrigerated warehousing and advanced cold chain logistics to meet these rising demands.

Based on Type, the global market is segmented into refrigerated warehousing and cold chain logistics. The refrigerated warehousing segment owns the highest market share.

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and others. The food and beverages segment owns the highest market share.

Based on Ownership, the global market is segmented into private and public. The private segment owns the highest market share. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Americold Logistics, LLCLineage Logistics Holdings, LLCForte Cold StorageXPO Logistics, Inc.Stefanini GroupMCL Cold StorageKloosterboer GroupPreferred Freezer ServicesPinnacle LogisticsCold Chain Technologies, Inc.

Recent Developments

In April 2024 - Americold Realty Trust broke ground on a $127 million cold storage facility in Kansas City, Missouri. This new development aims to enhance the company's logistics capabilities, benefiting from collaboration with the CPKC rail network. The facility will provide critical support to the cold storage market, improving the efficiency of perishable goods transportation.

Segmentation

By Type



Refrigerated Warehousing Cold Chain Logistics

By Applications



Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals Others

By Ownership



Private Public

By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa

