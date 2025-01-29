Premier Health Announces Travel Nurse Contingent Labour Master Agreement With Nova Scotia Health Authority

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the“ Corporation ” or“ Premier Health ”), a leading Canadian health tech company, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Canadian Agency Ltd (CHCA) was retained as to provide nurse contingent labour services to the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA).

The agreement has a duration of 3 years, positions CHCA as a vendor of reference with NSHA, and covers Registered Nurses, Specialty Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses roles. The agreement, as most independent labor contract awards are, is for an execution on request contract which purpose is to meet recurring personnel needs, but for which the number, pace, or frequency of service requests are uncertain.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with NSHA and we appreciate the trust placed in CHCA to provide these critical services to the population of Nova Scotia.” said Giovanni Garay, general manager of CHCA.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary LiPHe® platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper, and more accessible care services.

