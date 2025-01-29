Hubject And PIONIX Collaborate To Simplify Plug&Charge Testing And Boost Efficiency For Oems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hubject and PIONIX announce strategic partnership to advance Plug&Charge testing efficiency and interoperability

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Berlin, [29.01.2025] – Hubject , the global leader in Plug&Charge technology, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with PIONIX , a leading provider of open- source EV charging solutions based on open-source technology. This partnership aims to simplify Plug&Charge testing for OEMs, improve interoperability, and enhance the efficiency of the certification process, ensuring faster and more reliable EV charging solutions. Through this collaboration, OEMs will now have access to an innovative testing framework that leverages Hubject's Plug&Charge ecosystem and PIONIX's uMWC (Ultra Mega Watt Charger). The uMWC, which runs Linux Foundation Energy (LF Energy) EVerest Project, is a battery powered DC charger testing device specifically designed for developers and testing scenarios.Key Benefits for OEMs:. Simplified Testing: The testing process is more intuitive, with certificates readily available and easy to install, ensuring a seamless Plug&Charge integration.. Cross-Vehicle Efficiency: OEMs can perform a single update across multiple vehicle models, drastically reducing development time and improving scalability.. Improved Reliability: Access to detailed log files and quick response times ensure fast troubleshooting and resolution of technical issues.Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject, commented:"Our partnership with PIONIX reinforces our commitment to advancing the adoption of Plug&Charge technology. By simplifying the testing process and offering scalable, cross-vehicle solutions, we're enabling OEMs to bring reliable and secure EV charging capabilities to market faster than ever before."Testing Facility CollaborationThe Hubject Interoperability Center plays a pivotal role in this collaboration, offering OEMs a seamless and efficient environment to validate Plug&Charge solutions. With the industry's largest selection of EVSEs and a robust edge-case test catalog, the facility enables OEMs to confidently validate their vehicles for Plug&Charge readiness while addressing interoperability challenges. This collaboration reinforces a joint commitment from both Hubject and Pionix to driving innovation in testing and interoperability for the future of eMobility.Another step towards becoming the go-to solution for EV chargersThe partnership is another evidence of the growing importance of the EVerest project for the EV charging ecosystem. It's also a further step to make EVerest a robust, secure, and universally compatible operating system for EV chargers. In particular, this collaboration will improve the 15118 Plug&Charge functionality of EVerest.Dr. Marco Möller, CEO of PIONIX, added:"The uMWC runs EVerest, the leading open-source technology for EV chargers, and makes it easy to test the entire communication process and to simulate various charging scenarios. Our joint efforts have one goal: To ensure seamless integration and interoperability for OEMs which ultimately leads to greater reliability and efficiency for the EV industry."Driving the Future of Reliable EV ChargingThis partnership represents a significant step forward in Plug&Charge development. By addressing key pain points such as testing complexity and cross-vehicle updates, Hubject and PIONIX are enabling OEMs to deploy future-proof solutions that enhance the EV charging experience for drivers worldwide.About HubjectHubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure. Hubject operates the world's largest cross-provider charging network, connecting over 1,000,000 charging points and more than 2,500 B2B partners across 70 countries. Hubject is also a leader in Plug&Charge technology, using ISO 15118 -2 and -20 standards to deliver secure, seamless EV charging experiences.About PIONIXPIONIX is dedicated to advancing the EV charging industry through open-source technology. Founded in 2020, the company is headquartered in the Karlsruhe Metropolitan Area, Germany, and employs a team of 40 experts. With a vision to create the operating system for every EV charger worldwide, PIONIX is recognized for its expertise in EV charging communication protocols and its commitment to innovation. Based on EVerest, an open-source software stack for EV charging stations, PIONIX provides enterprise-grade products and services tailored to the needs of the EV charging infrastructure, enabling reliable and scalable solutions. The company is driven by a shared goal: using open source technology to foster a cleaner, more sustainable future by making EV charging accessible, robust, and efficient for all stakeholders - drivers, businesses, and the environment.PionixRalf Gesswein...

