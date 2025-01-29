Amorino Dubai to celebrate Valentine’s Day with gelato roses

(MENAFN- The Restaurant Co) In celebration of the day of love, world renowned Artisan Italian gelato brand, Amorino located in Souk Madinat Jumeirah, presents a range of special sweet Val’ntine’s Day treats for those looking to spoil their loved ones on February 14.



Both a visual and edible representation of romance,’Amorino’s famed signature rose shaped gelato cones adorned with handmade gelato-filled macarons are available in various flavours including strawberry sorbet, Madagascar vanilla bourbon, white chocolate blueberry, sorbet bio chocolate, hazelnut, coconut, and much more with prices starting from AED 24 per small sized cone.



Available for dine-in, pick-up or delivery across via Delivero’, Amorino…#8217;s Valentine’s offering also includes the ‘ade-to-sh’r– ‘Bliss Box’ – a 1,100ml gelato tub with a choice of up to five perfectly portioned flavours and three delicious pouring sauces including caramel, hazelnut choco–ate, and chocolate – priced at AED 175 per box.



Th’re are also Valentine’s gift boxes comprising crispy, crunchy, and chewy gelato-filled macarons, which are available as a box of 12 (AED 108), or‘AED 23 per piece ’or a ‘Macaron Grandioso’, which ’s as big as five of Amorino–s traditional size macaron – all of which are available in flavours including raspberry, chocolate, caramel, orange blossom, hazelnut, pistachio, and vanilla.



Amorino also offers a range of gelato cakes that serve from 8 to 10 people, and for Valentine’s the Gelato Cake Rosa (AED 265) comes topped with perfectly crafted edible roses made with raspberry and strawberry sorbets in a raspberry meringue heart.



Amori’o’s gelato is available for delivery in two sharing-style si–es – a 550ml tub (AED 90) with a choice of up to five flavours of gelato, or a 1,100ml tub (AED 150) with a choice of up to five flavours. Alternatively, orders can be made for individual servings in a large cup (AED 35) or an extra-large cup (AED 42).



All of A’orino’s artisanal gelato and sorbet come directly from Italy with no artificial colouring or flavouring and are made using carefully selected ingredients including organic eggs and farm fresh milk. Catering to all tastes and varied dietary requirements, Amorino boasts a completely gluten-free collection of gelato and sorbets, along with vegan sorbets and cones.



Amori’o Dubai’s’Valentine’s Day gifts are available to order for dine-in, pick-up or delivery via Deliveroo.





