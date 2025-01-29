Jebel Ali Racecourse: A Digital Transformation Success Story

(MENAFN- Procre8) Dubai, UAE, 29th January, 2025: In a memorable ceremony at Kodak Alaris' new state-of-the-art offices in IMPZ, Jebel Ali Racecourse was crowned the 2024 Innovative Solution Champion, marking a pivotal moment in the racecourse's digital transformation journey. The event, held on January 21st, was more than just an awards presentation.



Senior management from both organizations toured Kodak Alaris' cutting-edge experience centre, a showcase of breakthrough technologies that highlight the company's commitment to innovation. Executives walked through displays of advanced machinery and solutions, providing an immersive insight into the technological ecosystem that powered their remarkable digital transformation.



The story begins with a complex challenge: managing handwritten race session forms with precision and speed. Previously burdened by manual processing, low data accuracy, and time-consuming corrections, Jebel Ali Racecourse sought a revolutionary approach to data management.



Kodak Alaris responded with a sophisticated Intelligent Document and Data Processing solution powered by Cloud Native AI computer vision models, completely reimagining the document processing landscape. The results were nothing short of extraordinary. By implementing advanced handwritten data extraction technologies, the racecourse achieved a remarkable 97% accuracy rate in form processing, dramatically reducing operational costs by 80% and infrastructure expenses by 90%.



"We'd like to thank Jebel Ali Racecourse, their management, and their team for the great and successful work we created and delivered together. We have built a strong partnership and are committed to continuing our journey of innovation together. We look forward to discovering and providing AI-based advanced solutions for the near and long term future needs."

- Elias Mouchantaf, General Manager, Kodak Alaris Dubai Office



"Our experience with Kodak Alaris has been transformative. When we started our digital transformation for the “Pick & Win” games, we needed a solution that would enhance visitor experience while introducing something unique. The Kodak Alaris team didn't just provide a service; they became true partners. They worked tirelessly to understand our requirements and developed a solution that was helpful and highly acceptable to our race-goers. From day one, they felt like an integral part of our team, working day and night to create the perfect solution."

- Mohamed Ahmed, General Manager, Jebel Ali Racecourse



During the experience centre tour, management discussed the intricacies of the technological intervention that maintained the critical two-hour service level agreement while significantly enhancing visitor experience and operational efficiency. What set Kodak Alaris apart was not just the technological prowess, but a unique multi-thread communication approach with Cloud-AI models and unparalleled handwriting recognition.



This partnership represents more than a technological upgrade—it's a strategic transformation that demonstrates how intelligent document processing can redefine business operations. The collaboration between Kodak Alaris and Jebel Ali Racecourse stands as a testament to the power of innovative technological solutions.







