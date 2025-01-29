UNS Vertical Farms Dubai Unveils over 45 varieties of Microgreens, the superfood celebrated as a nutritional powerhouse

(MENAFN- Pulse 360 PR and Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE – As the world increasingly embraces the health benefits of microgreens, UNS Vertical Farms stands at the forefront of this green revolution, offering one of the most diverse selections of sustainably grown microgreens in the UAE. Located in Al Quoz, Dubai, UNS Vertical Farms, a division of Speedex Group and a pioneer in vertical farming in the UAE since 2018 provides fresh, nutrient-packed microgreens that elevate meals into nutritional powerhouses while promoting sustainable agriculture.



Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and essential micronutrients, microgreens are celebrated for their potential to fight inflammation, combat obesity, and even reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Studies particularly highlight the antioxidant properties of microgreens from the Brassicaceae family such as broccoli, cabbage, arugula, and radish for their ability to support weight management, cholesterol reduction, and improved overall health and are highly recommended by Doctors and nutritionists.



Speaking about the company’s mission, Mehlam Murtaza, Executive Director of UNS Vertical Farms, said “Microgreens are a promising addition to a healthy lifestyle. At UNS, we cultivate over 45 varieties of microgreens using sustainable vertical farming practices in the heart of Dubai. Our dedication to freshness ensures that our microgreens are harvested and delivered within 48 hours, offering a superior product full of nutrients and flavor. These tiny greens are taking UAE by storm and are not just health boosters—they’re culinary stars that enhance any dish with vibrant colors, unique flavors, and unmatched freshness."



UNS Vertical Farms is redefining consumption habits by offering a dazzling variety of microgreens, each brimming with unique health benefits and endless culinary possibilities. These tiny greens are more than just a garnish—they’re powerhouses that can transform any dish.

Take Red Veined Sorrel, for example—bursting with vitamin C and antioxidants, it’s the perfect tangy kick for salads, soups, and seafood, while giving your immunity a boost. Shiso Purple isn’t just a treat for the taste buds with its minty flavor; it's packed with calcium and antioxidants, offering anti-inflammatory benefits and adding a refreshing twist to desserts and Asian-inspired meals. Then there's Red Amaranth, with its vibrant color and earthy flavor, which is loaded with vitamins A, C, and K to support eye health and muscle recovery, making it the perfect addition to any salad or grain bowl.

If you're looking for a crunchy, cancer-fighting addition to your meals, Broccoli microgreens are rich in sulforaphane, aiding digestion and bringing a crisp texture to smoothies and salads. For a peppery punch, Green Radish microgreens provide vitamin C and phosphorus to boost detoxification and support bone health, making them ideal for sushi and sandwiches. Lemon Balm microgreens are known for their calming effects, and their subtle lemony flavor makes them a delightful addition to teas and desserts. Meanwhile, Shiso Green microgreens bring a burst of omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants to your meals, enhancing everything from sushi to salads. Not forgetting the Garlic Chives, which help lower cholesterol and support heart health while adding a mild garlic kick to soups, dips, and potato dishes.



These are just a few of the incredible varieties offered by UNS Vertical Farms, each tailored to bring specific health benefits and vibrant flavors to your plate. Whether you're a health-conscious consumer or a top chef, UNS’s collection of microgreens caters to diverse nutritional needs and creative culinary explorations.



But that’s not all—UNS Vertical Farms is committed to sustainability. By growing locally in Dubai, they minimize their environmental impact, reduce food miles, and ensure the freshest produce possible. So when you choose UNS microgreens, you're not only nourishing your body but also supporting a healthier planet.







