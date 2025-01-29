7-Eleven, Inc. Celebrates The End Of The January Blues With A FREE Slurpee Drink For Customers On January 31
While some enjoy the winter chill, many are ready for sunshine and spring temperatures. Even more so, studies show that 41% of Americans feel their mood dip during the colder months.** Rather than hanging on to the winter gloom, 7-Eleven is rewarding customers with the ultimate sweet treat to usher in new vibes – a FREE small Slurpee drink, valid on January 31 only.
"We know that every year, the long days of January can feel like the month will never come to an end – and this year has been no different," says Dennis Phelps, Senior Vice President, Merchandising (Vault & Proprietary Beverages). "We're giving our customers a sweet and refreshing surprise because whether you're in the mood to grab a Slurpee drink or another fan-favorite product, 7-Eleven is here to help add a little joy to everyone's day and shift your vibe for the rest of the year."
Customers don't have to wait for summer to get their Slurpee drink fix – head to the nearest 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes store and end the month on a high note!
*Valid on 1/31 only at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide. Limit 1 per customer while supplies last.
**APA: Two in Five Americans Say Their Mood Worsens in Winter (October 2024).
About 7-Eleven, Inc.
7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at .
