UBIQ Aerospace Showcases D•ICE Advanced UAS Ice Protection Solutions At Norwegian Special Forces Command’S Annual Arctic Warrior Experimentation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RENA, Norway, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UBIQ Aerospace , a leading innovator in autonomous ice mitigation solutions for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), today announced the successful demonstration of its cutting-edge D.ICE sensor and propeller protection technologies at the Joint Norwegian Special Forces Command's (NORSOCOM) and United States Special Operations Command's (USSOCOM) annual Arctic Warrior Experimentation in Rena, Norway.

The annual event brings together leading innovators, military organizations, and technology developers to pressure-test solutions in harsh, real-world Arctic conditions. During the event, UBIQ demonstrated its technology in a setting where icing poses significant risks, mirroring real-world operational challenges faced by unmanned aerial systems, globally.

“Icy conditions pose a real threat to the success and continuity of UAS-based missions,” said Dave Saran, S&T Experimentation Lead of (SOF AT&L-ST), US Special Operations Command.“As global reliance on these systems increases for widescale missions to include intelligence, reconnaissance & surveillance (ISR), kinetic operations, and logistical support, the need for on-demand, any time, any weather enablers is critical.”

UBIQ's live-flight demonstrations featured its D.ICE Ice Protection Solution, designed to maintain critical functionality and safety in the harshest weather – eliminating traditional flight-limiting icing considerations. By deliberately flying a UAS into known icing conditions, UBIQ successfully showcased how its system rapidly mitigates icing risks, ensuring uninterrupted operations in sub-zero temperatures.

“The Arctic Warrior Experimentation is one of the industry's most impactful field tests and offered us an unparalleled opportunity to showcase our solutions in some of the most challenging conditions on the planet,” said Mikkel Cornelius Nielsen, Chief Engineer at UBIQ Aerospace.“We design systems that meet real-world challenges and demonstrate the value of innovation in advancing aerial operations. Our participation in this event highlights UBIQ's commitment to addressing the universal challenge of icing in aerial operations with practical, innovative solutions.”

These demonstrations reflect UBIQ's dedication to rethinking traditional limitations and advancing practical solutions. The company's advanced ice protection system plays a crucial role in expanding the operational availability and capabilities of UAS globally. The Arctic's demanding conditions provide an invaluable environment for demonstrating the reliability and performance of UBIQ's technologies.

UBIQ's D.ICE technology delivers reliable performance by actively managing ice accumulation on critical UAS components. This capability is vital to ensuring mission continuity for global industries such as defense, logistics, and energy, which depend on reliable performance in challenging environments.

