Dubai: 14 Spots To Celebrate Chinese New Year

Welcome to the year of the Snake.

Chinese New Year, which falls on January 29 this year, is a festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, this calendar splits the year into 12 months of alternately 29 and 30 days, equal to 354 days, or approximately 12 full lunar cycles.

Each year is dedicated to a different animal and this year is all about the snake.

Andaliman

Indonesian dishes are packed with flavour, and there's no better time to try a round of it than while celebrating Chinese New Year. In addition to the regular menu, Andaliman will be serving an Indonesian-infused Chinese food spread, alongside flavour-packed Indonesian-style beverages. The menu will offer dishes including Pindang Kakap, whole steam“catch of the day fish” with fish broth, tamarind, soya, kemangi leaves; Udang Bakar Asam Manis, featuring grilled king prawns with honey calamansi sauce; and Tumis Labu Siam, stir fried chayote, Chinese cabbage, tofu and fermented soybeans.

A la carte. Until Feb 7, 6pm-11pm. +971 4 666 1617

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Creek Kitchen, Marriott Marquis Dubai, from January 19 to 29, with a festive buffet priced at Dh185 per person. Enjoy a culinary journey featuring bold Chinese flavours including Mongolian Stir Fry, Hot Pot, Satay Station, Tempura, miso-glazed roast chicken, and Chinese spiced duck. The celebration includes traditional entertainment on the first and last days, adding to the festive cheer. Perfect for family and friends, this warm and welcoming feast is available from 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Book via WhatsApp at 054 247 7565.

Dragon Mart

Dragon Mart is set to host an exciting lineup of performances over three days, beginning on January 31, from 4pm onwards. Highlights include the mesmerising Chinese Thousand Hand Show, the captivating Chinese Face-Changing Show, and the elegant Chinese Umbrella Dance. Visitors can also enjoy a themed photo booth experience, where they can dress in traditional Chinese attire and capture memorable photos.

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Demon Duck, Banyan Tree Dubai, from January 27 to February 2 with a curated tasting menu by Chef Alvin Leung, featuring modern twists on traditional Chinese dishes like slow-roasted Demon Duck, dim sum, and Long Life Noodles. Priced at Dh620 per person with soft beverages or Dh820 with house beverages, the experience includes festive Lion Dancer performances on January 28 and 29. Groups of five or more can enjoy a 25 per cent discount, making it an ideal setting for gatherings. Advance reservations are highly recommended.

Eauzone

This restaurant at the One&Only Royal Mirage is offering a special menu until January 31. The food includes Yee-Sang Prosperity Toss Salad, a combination of smoked salmon, shrimp, and crisp vegetables, tossed in a plum and pomegranate dressing; signature dishes like the roasted Peking Duck, accompanied by hoisin sauce, pickled radish, cucumber, and delicate pancakes; and the Chinese beef scallion stir fry, bursting with bold flavours of oyster sauce, dried chili, and sesame oil. End your meal on a sweet note,with sesame balls (Jian Dui), sweet glutinous rice cake (Nian Gao), and sweet rice balls (Tang Yuan). There are also Lunar New Year-inspired beverages.

Dh368. Until Jan 31, 6pm. For reservations, call +971 4 315 2412 or email ...

Head to InterContinental Dubai Festival City to celebrate Chinese New Year with an extravagant buffet at its Anise restaurant from January 28 to February 2. Guests can enjoy signature dishes like Crispy Peking Duck, handcrafted dim sum, mooncakes, and live cooking stations for an interactive dining experience. Pricing starts at Dh199 per person, with optional beverage packages and discounts for children. Set in a vibrant, festive ambiance, it's an ideal spot to gather with loved ones and welcome the Year of the Snake in style. Reservations at: dubaifestivalcityhotels.

Ladurée has a limited-edition red and gold gift box inspired by traditional Chinese landscapes, symbolising joy and prosperity on the occasion. The box contains 12 macaroons, blending French craftsmanship with Chinese cultural elements. Available from January 15 for Dh210 at Ladurée locations in the UAE, including Dubai Mall and Yas Mall, this keepsake box is perfect for gifting, family gatherings, or personal indulgence, marking the Year of the Snake with elegance and festivity.

Mott 32

Indulge your taste buds with a visit to Mott 32, located on 73rd floor of the Address Beach Resort. There are grand views that will appeal to your reel senses; think Bluewater Island, JBR, Palm Jumeirah, and Ain Dubai. And there are curated menus that will make you smile. Today, the restaurant is hosting a Chinese New Year dinner in partnership with Penfolds, a globally renowned luxury beverage brand. Priced at Dh888 per person, this is a five-course dinner with paired beverages. The fun isn't quite over yet though. On February 1, Mott 32 will transform its Brunch 32 into a dazzling themed experience between 12.30pm and 4pm, complete with a special menu. Book your spot by calling +971 4 278 4832 or emailing ....

Motiongate Dubai

This fun theme park is taking things up a notch this year. Enjoy Chinese cultural festivities with Po from Kung Fu Panda as your guide when you stop by. You can also take on the Red Warrior Challenge - a park-wide quest! Complete various attractions to earn a red ribbon that can be picked up from any of the retail stores. Tie your ribbon to the Wish Tree and make your wish for a prosperous year ahead. Then, there's a cool Kung Fu Academy Show - a performance bursting with action, humour, and heart where fans can learn Kung Fu moves with Master Shifu followed by a chance to meet and greet Po himself. Check out the Dragon Dance Parade and Dragon Dance Show. And, of course, check out the new rides. From Mr. Ping's Noodle Fling, where you can twirl your to Kung Fu Panda Unstoppable Awesomeness, a 4D simulator ride where you join Master Po on a mission to rescue Kung Fu's legends, there's a whole lot to experience. Want a souvenir to remember the celebration? All retail stores are offering a special gift if you spend up to Dh150.

Tickets are priced at Dh295 online, Dh330 at the gate.

Salvaje

Love fusion fare? You are in for a treat. Until February 12, Salvaje is serving up a five-course set menu that blends Latin American flavours and Japanese techniques. On the cards are refreshing appetizers like Salvaje salad, a crisp medley of baby spinach, watercress, and crispy tempura, dressed in a sweet miso glaze. There's the avocado ceviche with its blend of ponzu, aji amarillo leche de tigre, mango, and a hint of red chili. Dig into the roasted salmon glazed in ponzu, grilled to perfection on the robata, and served with bok choy and soy seasoning. Or tuck into the Corn-Fed Baby Chicken marinated in miso, served with wok-fried veggie rice and crispy Brussels sprouts tossed in kimchee sauce.

Dh300. Until Feb 12, 6.30pm-2am (Tues, Wed, Thurs, Fri) and 12pm-2am (Saturday). Salvaje, Opera District - Address Residences - Downtown Dubai.

Can you say delicious? Shangri-La Dubai's Shang Palace is hosting a special Cantonese dining experience for The Year of the Snake. From January 28 to February 3, guests can enjoy an authentic yet modernised set menu featuring dim sum platters, Wok-baked Lamb Chop, Dried Scallop Egg Fried Rice, and sweet treats like Taro & Gorgon Fruit in Coconut Soup. Priced at Dh388 per person (minimum two guests), the festivities offer a blend of traditional flavours and contemporary flair, honouring the wisdom and transformation symbolised by the Year of the Snake.

It's officially happening today at Shanghai Me in Dubai, a grand Chinese New Year event featuring live entertainment like a symbolic snake performance, Guzheng music, drummers, and a speakeasy experience at Bund by Shanghai Me. From January 29 to February 15, Executive Chef Yukitaka Kitade offers a bespoke menu with highlights like Creamy Lobster Soup, Chinese-Style Salmon Sashimi, Wok-Fried Lobster, Longevity Dan Dan Soup Noodles, and a Roasted Pineapple Cake designed as a snake pouch. The venue will be adorned with grand snake-themed decorations, creating a visually stunning and culturally rich dining experience.

StreetXO

This is where street food meets high-energy culinary artistry. Led by four-Michelin-starred Chef Dabiz Muñoz, this Chinese New Year, celebrate in true StreetXO style with pekinese dumplings - an original twist on tradition available for Dh89 today.

Dh89 (dumplings). 6pm-1am. +971 4 666 1617

Tang Town at Dubai Mall Fountain Views is inviting guests to celebrate Chinese New Year from January 28 to February 12 with luxurious set menus featuring symbolic dishes like Roasted Peking Duck with Caviar, Braised Abalone, and Steamed Grouper, representing prosperity and abundance. Menus range from Dh1,988 for four guests to Dh20,888 for 16, with private dining rooms available for an exclusive experience. Advance bookings are highly recommended for this elegant celebration.

The Green Planet

How about marking the Year of the Snake with an actual encounter with a snake? Head to Dubai's only indoor rainforest for a meet up with the majestic Burmese python. Until January 31, visitors can see the remarkable reptile. Through these close encounters, visitors will gain insight into the python's crucial role in maintaining ecological balance, dispelling myths and fostering a deeper appreciation for these misunderstood giants. As part of the weeklong celebrations, guests are welcome to engage in animal-inspired arts and crafts. The rainforest will be adorned with lantern decorations. And what's more, there'll be photo opportunities with a variety of snakes. For the young ones, there are fortune cookies as well.

From Dh135 (kids); Dh155 (adults).