Eyedea's AI-Powered Visual Recognition Software Protected And Monetized By Thales Sentinel Platform

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Thales today announced a collaboration with the visual recognition company Eyedea, enabling the company to deploy and protect its AI-powered and machine visual recognition software for customers around the world using Thales Sentinel, the world's leading software monetization and protection platform.

With high-profile, security-conscious customers including international and national organisations such as Interpol, Europol and the Czech Police, Eyedea was originally established in 2006 by a research group from the Czech Technical University in Prague's Centre for Machine Perception.

The company offers AI visual recognition software that can classify things such as vehicle make and models, number plates, train carriage numbers and more, from CCTV footage. From standard traffic cameras, their technology recognises activities such as distracted drivers, unfastened or fastened seatbelts, and counts passengers for use in environments like carpool lanes. In addition, Eyedea's technology can make human factors and vehicle license plates unidentifiable in image data, ensuring compliance with GDPR and other local data protection laws.

“We're very proud of the long-standing relationship we've built with Eyedea. Thales Sentinel has been able to offer IP protection and flexible packaging as their AI-based software has grown to support hundreds of public and private customers worldwide. We look forward to continuing to work together as Eyedea further innovates and evolves its AI technology,” commented Damien Bullot, Vice President Software Monetization at Thales.

"Thales Sentinel is essential for us to go-to-market in a secure and assured way. Our customers need to be able to trust that access to our software is safeguarded, while we need to protect our IP and manage the active deployments we have. Thales Sentinel does a fantastic job of handling both, and our long-standing partnership with them allows us to scale our revenue streams, and focus more of our time on technology innovation, as time goes on,” said Martin Urban, CEO at Eyedea.

Eyedea's customers use its AI recognition software by embedding it into existing hardware and software they're using. This is delivered via software development kits (SDKs) supplied by Eyedea, alongside a Thales Sentinel license on a hardware key. The combination of the hardware key along with the SDK not only provides assurance to customers that their access to the software is safeguarded, but also that the team at Eyedea can be sure there's no unauthorised use or tampering of their software.

The Sentinel Envelope secures the software from breaches, and the Sentinel Licensing further enables Eyedea to offer varying packaging tiers based on customer requirements. This includes the flexibility to offer customers a free three-month trial which expires based on time or volume of usage, which customers can then opt to purchase as a one-year license.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies specialized in three business domains: Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Cyber & Digital.

It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key innovation areas such as AI, cybersecurity, quantum technologies, cloud technologies and 6G.

Thales has close to 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2023, the Group generated sales of €18.4 billion.

PLEASE VISIT

Thales Group

Cloud Protection & Licensing Solutions | Thales Group

Cybersecurity Solutions | Thales Group

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink