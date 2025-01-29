Laundry Owners Warehouse And The Laundry Shop Donate Commercial Washer To Paws Fur Recovery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Laundry Donation Paws Fur Recovery

Laundry Owners Warehouse & The Laundry Shop donate a washer to Paws Fur Recovery, aiding in pet care & hygiene.

- Joshua Prager

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Laundry Owners Warehouse, a leader in Industrial Laundry Solutions , commercial laundry equipment , and supplies, has partnered with The Laundry Shop to bring relief and support to Paws Fur Recovery, a pet rescue organization located in Indiantown, FL. The two companies donated a commercial LG washer to the organization, which will aid in maintaining a clean and safe environment for the rescue animals.

Paws Fur Recovery is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming pets while also fostering community engagement through its outreach programs. Keeping their facilities clean is a critical part of ensuring the health and well-being of rescue animals in their care. This donation comes as a much-needed boost for the rescue, which often relies on community support to meet its daily operational needs.

“We are thrilled to support Paws Fur Recovery with this donation,” said Joshua Prager, CEO of Laundry Owners Warehouse.“Their dedication to giving vulnerable animals a second chance is truly inspiring. We hope this washer will make their work a little easier and bring comfort to the animals they care for.”

George Rionda, CEO of The Laundry Shop, added,“It's an honor to partner with Laundry Owners Warehouse for such a meaningful cause. At The Laundry Shop, we believe in giving back to the community, and supporting animal rescue organizations like Paws Fur Recovery aligns perfectly with our values. We're proud to play a small role in their incredible mission.”

Paws Fur Recovery expressed their gratitude for the donation.“The support from Laundry Owners Warehouse and The Laundry Shop has been nothing short of amazing,” said Lori Boettger, Executive Director of Paws Fur Recovery.“This new washer will help us maintain a clean environment for our animals, ensuring they stay healthy and happy while awaiting their forever homes. We're so grateful for their generosity.”

For those inspired by this story and looking to make a difference, Paws Fur Recovery welcomes donations to support their ongoing efforts. Contributions can be made directly on their website at .

Together, Laundry Owners Warehouse, The Laundry Shop, and Paws Fur Recovery remind us all of the power of community support and the impact of giving back to pet rescue organizations.

Joshua Prayer

Low Laundry Warehouse

+1 954-537-1643

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.