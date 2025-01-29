Drone Attack Targets Major Russian Oil Refinery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Wednesday, January 29, a drone attack targeted the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez in the Kstovo district of Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region.

According to reports from the BBC Russian Service , cited by Ukrinform, the attack caused a fire at the facility.

Governor Gleb Nikitin confirmed the drone strike, stating that debris from a downed drone fell onto the territory of an enterprise in the Kstovo industrial zone, sparking the blaze.

The Telegram Astra reported that, based on preliminary data, the refinery itself had been directly hit, leading to the fire.

Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia and has been previously targeted. A similar drone attack occurred in the spring of 2024.

General Staff confirms strikes on Ryazan refinery, Kremniy El plant in Bryansk

This latest strike follows another drone attack on January 26 at the Ryazan Oil Refinery, which resulted in a large-scale fire.