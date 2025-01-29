PUBG MOBILE’S MIDDLE EAST INFLUENCERS DEEP-DIVE INTO GAME INSPIRATION ON FIRST-EVER CHINA TOUR

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) DUBA– – January 28, 2–25 – PUBG MOBILE, one of the’world’s most popular mobile games, recently hosted its first-ever influencer tour in China, where popular Middle Eastern influencers D-gray, 3lilio, Flaregun, and Rico, along with other regional content creators, were invited to PUBG MOBILE HQ for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the game's development process.



This unique experience provided the content creators with a deeper understanding of how PUBG MOBILE maintains its top position in the market and coincided with the exciting new features introduced in the Version 3.6 Update.



The tour offered an immersive experience into Eastern culture, the inspiration behind the current Version 3.6 Update, featuring the captivating Sacred Quartet themed mode. Hailing from the Middle East, the four invited influencers experienced a unique cultural exchange as they visited attractions, enjoyed traditional performances, and tasted local cuisine, gaining a greater appreciation for the rich traditions influencing the game's latest content. Just as players can explore the mystical floating mountain sanctuary and master elemental arts in the Sacred Quartet mode, the guys experienced the vibrant culture firsthand.



Beyond cultural immersion, the largely-followed content creators actively engaged with PUBG MOBILE teams, and enjoyed a trip highlight mini-tournament where invited teams from different regions competed for bragging rights, with the four-man Middle East team earning a thrilling victory to claim top spot. The fun and friendly competition mirrored the spirit of PUBG MOBILE, where players constantly strive for victory and mastery, much like mastering the new elemental powers introduced in Version 3.6.



The influencers' visit also provided a unique opportunity to showcase the dedication and hard work of the PUBG MOBILE development team. Similar to how players can uncover hidden treasures within the Sacred Quartet mode, the influencers discovered the secrets behind the game's success, learning about the ongoing efforts to create engaging and innovative content, such as the new Panda mount and a brand-new event, the Spring Festival, which is taking place until February 5th, bringing a vibrant, traditional atmosphere and exciting rewards to PUBG MOBILE.





MENAFN29012025007469016123ID1109142057