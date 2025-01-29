Indian Workers To Prioritise Family Time Over Career Advancements In 2025: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 29 (IANS) Marking a significant nearly four in five (78 per cent) employees in India aim to prioritise family time with spouses, children and parents over career advancement in 2025, according to a report on Wednesday.

The report by job site Indeed explores employee aspirations for 2025 across key Asia Pacific markets including India, Singapore, Australia, and Japan. It reveals a growing focus on work-life harmony which is about more than just shorter hours. Employees want less stress and more focus on mental well-being while being in well-paid jobs that they enjoy and offer flexibility for family and personal interests.

“We're definitely seeing a shift in what matters to Indian workers," said Rachael Townsley, Marketing Director (Australia, India and Singapore) at Indeed.

"More and more, people are telling us they want to find a better balance between work and home life. While earning more is important, the dream career for most isn't about moving up the ladder -- it's about feeling secure, being paid fairly, and having benefits that actually make a difference. It's a reminder that creating workplaces where people feel supported in both their work and personal lives isn't just nice to have -- it's essential for helping people thrive," Townsley added.

In addition, over one in four (27 per cent) Indian employees have identified increasing their earning capacity as their top resolution for 2025, the report said. Many employees are also feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to outpace salary growth, with respondents stating not having a competitive salary as the biggest obstacle.

In metropolitan areas like Delhi and Mumbai, the escalating cost of living has driven a substantial portion of the workforce to seek additional sources of income. In fact, 41 per cent of workers are already exploring or engaging inside gigs to maintain financial stability and offset the rising expenses.

Interestingly, despite the desire to earn more, many employees are less inclined toward pursuing leadership roles. Instead, the ideal career for Indian employees in 2025 includes stability, fair pay, and good benefits.

Alongside these evolving priorities, Indian employees remain optimistic about the job market. Over half (55 per cent) express confidence in the expansion of opportunities in emerging sectors and industries. In preparation, employees are actively working to build diverse skill sets and are staying flexible and open to new job opportunities or relocations.

The report is based on survey including 2,507 respondents from India and 1,211, 1,206, and 1,202 respondents each from Singapore, Australia, and Japan respectively.