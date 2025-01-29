CEC Holds Press Conference On Azerbaijan's Municipal Elections
The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan organized a
press conference regarding the municipal elections in the country,
Azernews reports.
The event began with the playing of the National Anthem of
Azerbaijan. During the event, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov
announced that all polling stations were fully prepared for voting.
He noted that after the elections were announced, the CEC took all
necessary measures. The CEC and district election commissions have
taken all steps in accordance with the requirements of the Election
Code.
The chairman stated that a total of 71,209 people have the right
to observe the voting process in the municipal elections. This
number does not include media representatives.
He emphasized that the municipal elections were organized in
accordance with modern requirements. Panahov mentioned that the
practice of using web cameras for election observation was
implemented, allowing interested parties from any country to
observe the elections by accessing the CEC's website. This practice
is recognized internationally as an Azerbaijani innovation.
According to Panahov, the municipal elections have garnered
significant interest in Azerbaijan. Candidates from 24 political
parties are participating in the elections.
He noted that 8,071 members will be elected to 685
municipalities during the elections. The municipal elections will
cover 118 districts. Seven of the 125 districts in Azerbaijan are
located in territories liberated from occupation and are not
participating in this process. It was highlighted that 70,625 local
observers have registered to monitor the municipal elections.
Voting in the municipal elections began today at 08:00 and will
conclude at 19:00.
