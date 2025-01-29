CEC Holds Press Conference On Azerbaijan's Municipal Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan organized a press regarding the municipal in the country, Azernews reports.

The event began with the playing of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan. During the event, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov announced that all polling stations were fully prepared for voting. He noted that after the elections were announced, the CEC took all necessary measures. The CEC and district election commissions have taken all steps in accordance with the requirements of the Election Code.

The chairman stated that a total of 71,209 people have the right to observe the voting process in the municipal elections. This number does not include media representatives.

He emphasized that the municipal elections were organized in accordance with modern requirements. Panahov mentioned that the practice of using web cameras for election observation was implemented, allowing interested parties from any country to observe the elections by accessing the CEC's website. This practice is recognized internationally as an Azerbaijani innovation.

According to Panahov, the municipal elections have garnered significant interest in Azerbaijan. Candidates from 24 political parties are participating in the elections.

He noted that 8,071 members will be elected to 685 municipalities during the elections. The municipal elections will cover 118 districts. Seven of the 125 districts in Azerbaijan are located in territories liberated from occupation and are not participating in this process. It was highlighted that 70,625 local observers have registered to monitor the municipal elections. Voting in the municipal elections began today at 08:00 and will conclude at 19:00.