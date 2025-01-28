Leqembi Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

What is the Previous and Anticipated Market Size and CAGR of the Leqembi Global Market?

The growth of the leqembi market has been remarkably robust over the recent years, exhibiting HCAGR of XX%. The market that stood at $XX million in 2024 is expected to scale up to $XX million in 2025, courtesy of an accelerating compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. This growth can be primarily attributed to factors such as an increase in the elderly population, a rise in funding allocations by governments and organizations for neurodegenerative disease research, improvements in reimbursement and coverage, ongoing clinical trial data, and growing healthcare spending.

How is the Leqembi Market Predicted to Grow in the Forthcoming Years?

Looking ahead, the market is predicted to witness a FCAGR of XX%, reaching a valuation of $XX million in 2029. The key market propellants in the forecast period will likely be increasing research and development spending, rising awareness around Alzheimer's early diagnosis, the increasing global prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, rising demand for treatments for neurodegenerative disorders, and the growing focus on amyloid plaque reduction. Simultaneously, major trends are expected to shape the market, including advancements in neuroscience research and development, the emergence of digital health technologies, breakthroughs in Alzheimer's treatment, a shift towards personalized medicine, and the development of disease-modifying therapies.

What are the Major Drivers of the Leqembi Market?

The increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease is a compelling factor contributing to the growth trajectory of the leqembi market. Alzheimer's disease is a degenerative brain disorder that progressively affects memory, cognition, and behavior, posing a major hindrance to daily life routines. Leqembi is gaining traction for its ability to reduce beta-amyloid plaques in the brain, thereby helping slow cognitive decline in early Alzheimer's disease by targeting plaques and protecting memory and cognitive functions. As per the European Brain Council, a Belgium-based international health organization, nearly 7 million people in Europe are currently living with Alzheimer's disease-a number projected to double to 14 million by 2030 due to an aging population. This makes Alzheimer's disease a significant global public health challenge, subsequently propelling the leqembi market forward.

Who are the Competing Key Players in the Leqembi Market?

Amid the competitive landscape, major companies operating in the leqembi market are notable contributors-headlined by Eisai Co. Ltd.

How is the Leqembi Market Segmented by Formulation, End-user, etc.?

The coverage in this report breaks down the leqembi market into segments –

1 By Formulation: Injectable Formulation Intravenous, Ready-To-Use Solutions

2 By Indication: Treatment Of Alzheimer's Disease, Management Of Mild Cognitive Impairment, Other Neurodegenerative Disorders

3 By Patient Demographics: Adult Patients, Geriatric Patients, Patients With Early-Stage Alzheimer's Disease

3 By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Wholesalers And Distributors, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5 By End-User: Hospitals, Neurology Clinics, Memory Care Facilities, Home Healthcare Providers

How has the Leqembi Market Fared Across Different Regions?

North America emerged as the largest region in the leqembi market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is the region to watch in the forecast period for its fastest growth rate. The other regions encompassed in the report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

