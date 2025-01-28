Kuwait SC Tally's 8Th Super Cup Final Victory

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Super Cup was swiftly achieved by Kuwait SC on Tuesday for the eighth time following a match which led to 1-1 draw with Al-Qadesia SC, and penalties were decided the factor with a 7-6 win.

The match score was opened by Ahmed Al-Zanki in the 6th minute giving the lead for Kuwait SC, while Al-Qadsia's Eid Al-Rasheedi managed to level the score in the 34th-minute.

Both teams performed soundly in the second half with fair attempts from each without varying the score board, leading to the penalty shootout were the Super Cup Final winner was decided with a 7-6 score.

Kuwait's Super Cup one-match tournament brings last season's winner of the Kuwait Premier League and the Amir Cup, under the umbrella of the Kuwait Football Federation Officially. (end)

sad







MENAFN28012025000071011013ID1109140804