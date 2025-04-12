403
Turkish President Expresses Ambition to Deepen US, Turkey Ties
(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday stressed the need to enhance the relationship between the United States and Turkey during remarks delivered at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
Erdogan voiced hopefulness regarding the future of cooperation between the two countries, particularly in light of Leader Donald Trump’s second term.
"I believe that our relations with the US will flourish in every field during President Trump's second term, also with the contribution of our close friendship with him," Erdogan said, highlighting the value of the US as a key partner.
Touching on the escalating issues in global commerce, Erdogan reflected on ongoing attempts to manage frictions stemming from trade rivalries and tariff barriers.
"We are doing everything we can to prevent the heated trade competition through customs tariffs from becoming destructive. Türkiye will be one of the winners of this process," he stated.
The Turkish president also emphasized the bold objective shared by both countries regarding trade expansion, stating: "We attach great importance to our goal of reaching a USD100 billion trade target with our ally and strategic partner, the US."
