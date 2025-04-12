403
Mohamed Salah Extends Contract with Liverpool Until 2027
(MENAFN) Egyptian football icon Mohamed Salah has renewed his journey with Liverpool, securing his position at the English Premier League club until 2027, according to a statement published on their official website on Friday.
The 32-year-old player, who was widely speculated to be departing the Reds following this season, expressed: "Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football."
He further stated: "I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career."
Throughout his time with Liverpool, Salah has been instrumental in clinching multiple major honors, including a Premier League championship, a UEFA Champions League trophy, an FA Cup, two League Cups, a UEFA Super Cup, and a FIFA Club World Cup.
