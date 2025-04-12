Jurassic Canyon: Costa Rican Authorities Warn Of Risks From Illegal Tourist Entry Near Hydroelectric Dams

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) issued a strong warning regarding the increase in illegal touris entry into Quebrada La Gata, located in Venecia de San Carlos, known as the Jurassic Canyon.

It is located near the Toro I hydroelectric dam and the Toro II Powerhouse. Access is through Juan Castro Blanco Park and through ICE properties, said Javier Chacón, representative of the Toro-Cariblanco complex.

“It's dangerous because upstream is the Toro 1 water intake, located on the Toro River itself, and it has a structure called a spillway for managing excess water. Different situations can occur, some natural , and others that can cause it to become a source through which water flows into the river, posing a great danger to those located in this area,” Chacón explained.

Added to this is the fact that the topographical aspect is not at all accessible, because it's a site“like a canyon,” said María Fernanda Luna, spokesperson for the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC).

Luna added that at any moment, the river could rise, and it's practically impossible to escape.“Furthermore, the type of rocks in the riverbed are extremely sharp,” she pointed out.

If people are detected in this area, they should leave immediately, Luna explained. Meanwhile, repeat offenders may face legal proceedings for contempt of court. In 2019, three women died after entering the site, ICE recalled.“And, this year, several rescue mobilizations have already been recorded,” it added.

“We urge you not to enter the area known as the Jurassic Canyon, which leads to Quebrada Gata and Río Barroso. The risks have already materialized with loss of life, so we remind the population respectfully, but strongly,” said José Joaquín Granados, ICE's head of generation.

In addition, it is worth remembering that due to activity at the Poás Volcano , there could be a risk of lahars, mainly in the Toro River and Quebrada Gata. The Institute also asked the population not to purchase tours promoted on social media to visit this site.-

