Waqf Act Will Not Be Implemented In Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, April 12 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in the state.

"We have made our position clear on this matter - we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about?" she said in a post on social media platform X.

Her post comes at a time when several pockets in the state, especially at the minority-dominated Murshidabad district, have been on the boil for the last few days over the protests against the Waqf Act.

Although previously on a number of occasions the Chief Minister had given "subtle" messages to the Union government that Waqf Act implementation in West Bengal would not be that easy, never before had she been so direct in her proclamation that the new act will not be implemented in the state.

In her post, the Chief Minister also claimed that the administration will take legal action against those inciting riots and cautioned that some political parties are trying to "misuse" religion for political gains.

"We do not condone any violent activity. Some political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain. Do not give in to their persuasion," her statement read.

In her appeal to the protesters, she argued that since neither the state government nor her party is responsible for the promulgation of the Act, the violence and the protests against the Act were unnecessary.

She also subtly said that the actual movement against the Act should be directed against the Union government since the latter was responsible for promulgating the Act.

"Remember, we did not make the law that many are agitating against. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government," the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media persons, Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar cautioned the agitators that the state police will not tolerate any attempts to disrupt law and order in the name of the protests.

"Those who are creating violence or are trying to instigate violence will not be spared. Hooliganism will not be tolerated at any cost. Our duty is to save human lives, and to do that, we will not hesitate to adopt stringent measures. Additional Director General (Law and Order) Javed Shamim said attempts are being made to instigate violence by spreading rumours. Till now, 118 persons have been arrested," he said.