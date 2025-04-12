Air France To Increase Flights To Costa Rica And Operate Nine Weekly Frequencies

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The French airline Air France announced an increase in its flights to Costa Rica starting in December 2025. For the first time, a European airline will operate nine weekly frequencies between Paris and San José, the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT) reported in a press release.

The additional flights will take place during two specific periods: from December 15, 2025, to January 11, 2026, and from February 9 to March 15, 2026. During these months, Air France will fly twice daily on Mondays and Saturdays.“We continue to invest in Costa Rica's growth,” stated Diana Vargas, Country Sales Manager for Air France-KLM in Costa Rica.

Tickets for these flights are available starting Thursday, April 10, on the airline's website. These new frequencies will be operated with the Airbus A350, a state-of-the-art aircraft. For Vargas, this reaffirms the company's commitment to an efficient, sustainable operation focused on customer experience.

France is currently the main source market for European tourists to Costa Rica. In the first two months of 2025 alone, more than 21,000 French tourists visited the country by air, according to data from the ICT (International Commission for the Coordination of Tourism).

The Minister of Tourism, William Rodríguez, welcomed the news and said that“the increase in frequencies announced by Air France is a very positive sign for Costa Rica.” He also emphasized that this decision“reaffirms confidence in our country as an attractive and competitive destinatio .”

According to data from the ICT (International Commission for the Coordination of Tourism), the average French tourist stays more than 17 nights in Costa Rica and spends $122 per day. Among her favorite activities are: observing flora and fauna, visiting beaches, enjoying local cuisine, and nature walks.-

