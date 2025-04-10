Qatar Attends 19Th GCC Security Media Conference In Kuwait

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The State of Qatar participated on Thursday, April 10, in the 19th meeting of the GCC security media departments, held in Kuwait.

The Ministry of Interior's Public Relations Director Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Muftah chaired Qatar's delegation to the meeting.

The meeting addressed topics related to security media in the GCC countries and made appropriate recommendations.



