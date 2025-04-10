Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Attends 19Th GCC Security Media Conference In Kuwait

Qatar Attends 19Th GCC Security Media Conference In Kuwait


2025-04-10 07:19:03
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The State of Qatar participated on Thursday, April 10, in the 19th meeting of the GCC security media departments, held in Kuwait.

The Ministry of Interior's Public Relations Director Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Muftah chaired Qatar's delegation to the meeting.

The meeting addressed topics related to security media in the GCC countries and made appropriate recommendations.

Read Also
  • Qatar officially applies to be member of Hague Conference on Private International Law
  • Qatar athletes shine at GCC Beach Games
  • Al Misnad meets Sudanese Minister of Education, Health Minister

MENAFN10042025000063011010ID1109416669

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search