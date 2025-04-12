Second Round Of Costa Rican National Motorsports Championship Kicks Off

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The StarCars Circuit at Parque Viva is gearing up to welcome the country's best drivers on April 13th for what promises to be a day full of excitement and speed. The Scotiabank Cup will be the second round of the Motorola 2025 National Motorsports Championship.

Sponsored by the Costa Rican Motorsports Federation (FECOM) and the Automobile Club of Costa Rica, the competition will bring together the most outstanding drivers in national motorsports, who will fight to score crucial points in an increasingly competitive championship. Each new round brings more talent and new faces, further raising the level of competition.

One of the biggest attractions of this edition will be the debut of Gustavo Bolaños and Manuel Cambronero in the GT2 category. After years of standing out in the Time Attack category, the duo is preparing for this new challenge aboard a Mazda RX-7 FC, specially prepared for the occasion. With an SR23VET engine producing over 550 horsepower, the vehicle promises to put on a real show on the track.

The SYS Racing team will present its Porsche 991.1 GT3 Cup, a machine that has already demonstrated its potential by achieving a time of 57 seconds in an unofficial practice session. In addition, two-time champion Marlon Bolaños will make adjustments to his vehicle to defend his title with all his might in his Mitsubishi Evolution .

This sporting event will be the stage for the teams to continue demonstrating their level of skill and their desire for victory. Each race will be a true battle for the championship in each of its categories.

“We're preparing for a second round that promises to be exciting from a sporting perspective. Teams and drivers have worked with great dedication to offer a top-level show and continue the fight for the national title in their respective categories. We invite all motorsports fans to attend this event, which will be full of adrenaline, excitement, and entertainment for the whole family,” said Adrián Villalobos, president of the Costa Rica Racing League (CRRL). The action begins on Sunday, April 13 at 9 a.m., and tickets are now available through Passline.

General: ¢5,000 (green areas and open stands)

Covered stands: ¢6,000 (main straight)

Couple promotion: ¢7,500 (green areas and open stands)

Couple promotion: ¢9,000 (main straight)

Group admission: ¢20,000 (maximum 5 people per vehicle, parking included, green areas and open stands)

Group admission: ¢24,000 (maximum 5 people per vehicle, parking included, covered stands on the main straight)

Parking: ¢3,000 (payment at the Parque Viva ticket office)

Children under 8 enter free-

