The Preventive Measures Foundation Hosts The 2Nd Annual Awards Gala Sparking A Revival In Mental Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Preventive Measures Inc

TPMF "A ROARING RENASSIANCE FOR MENTAL HEALTH"

The Preventive Measures Foundation honors leaders and raises funds for mental on Feb. 14, at The Americus Hotel for night of elegance & advocacy

- Dwayne L. Jones, Chairman of The Preventive Measures Foundation

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Preventive Measures Foundation (TPMF) proudly announces, "A Roaring Renaissance for Mental Health," an awards gala set to dazzle attendees on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14, 2025, at the historic Americus Hotel. This year's gala honors a revival in mental health awareness, drawing inspiration from the 1920s Renaissance-a time of new beginnings, mirroring the Foundation's approach to enhancing mental health understanding and recharging support.

Journey back to the Roaring '20s, filled with elegance, entertainment, and a heartfelt cause. Mistress of Ceremonies Genesis Ortega, Communications Manager for the City of Allentown, will serve as the charismatic hostess to guide the evening's festivities, celebrating four mental health champions and raising funds for mental health initiatives. Paula Gonzalez, Executive Director of TPMF and award recipient, states,“The Preventive Measures Foundation is making a real impact through scholarships, free therapy and 1:1 mental health support. Our goal is to raise $50,000 to support the Foundation and its impactful programs to promote mental wellness and thriving communities.”

The Preventive Measures Foundation's 2025 Mental Health Champions and their coveted awards include:

Paula Gonzalez, Executive Director of TPMF:

The Community Impact Award is presented to an individual demonstrating exceptional leadership, strong community presence, outreach to diverse communities, and exemplary stewardship of The PM Foundation mission. Presented by Marci Lesko, CEO of United Way of Greater Lehigh Valley.

Zaleeae Sierra, Director of Youth at Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley:

The Youth Advocate Award is awarded to an 18 to 21-year-old who demonstrates courage, leadership and service in their work to promote mental health recovery and ensure people living with mental illness live full lives in their communities. Presented by Jacinth Headlam, Award-Winning Actor, Author and Filmmaker.

Rev. Dr. Greg J. Edwards, Executive Director for POWER INTERFAITH, Sr. Pastor of Resurrected Life Church and President and CEO of the Resurrected Community Development Corporation:

The Champion Award is given to a highly visible individual who uses his/her platform to build public awareness and reduce the stigma related to those suffering from mental illness. Presented by Katarah Jordan, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Allentown.

Carrie Rich, CEO and Co-Founder of The Global Good Fund:

The Circle of Excellence Award is presented to an individual who has raised public awareness, reduced stigma and advanced our mission to build better lives for people with mental illness and their families. Presented by Jaciel Córdoba, WFMZ 69 News Anchor.

Dwayne L. Jones, Chairman of The PM Foundation, shares,“This gala is a vibrant celebration of progress and the work of these four outstanding individuals. It's a significant opportunity to support a cause that impacts our community deeply.”

Join the Renaissance – A Black-Tie Affair: Enjoy classic cocktails from an open bar and a chef-prepared meal while listening to the soulful sounds of It's A Jazz Vibe with Gerry Pegues. Test your luck at the Casino Tables for Change and cap the night with an after-hours Speakeasy at the Americus Hotel's lower level. To join the Renaissance, visit ThePMFoundation/awards-gala and help make mental health care accessible to those in need.

It's The Talk of The Town: The TPMF 2nd Annual Awards Gala is made possible by 15 sponsors, including Preventive Measures as the Gatsby's Grand Partner and Lehigh Valley Public Media/PBS as the Jazz Age Patron. Other sponsors include Lehigh Valley Health Network, PPL Corporation, America Ven, Community Action Development of Allentown, Counseling Solutions, Greater Shiloh Church, Jetdoc, Precision Medical, Telewell, Union Baptist Church, Fulton Bank, Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith, PC, and Alvin H. Butz Construction Manager.

Chiletta Walls

Preventive Measures, Inc.

+1 980-622-6791

email us here

Trailer: TPMF 2025 Awards Gala

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.