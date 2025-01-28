Iranian HULK Will Fight Vs Martyn Ford

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) It's official. Martyn 'the scariest man on the planet' Ford will finally face off against Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi in a boxing match on April 2, 2022.

Bodybuilder and Martyn Ford, who stands at almost seven-foot-tall and is known as the 'Scariest Man on the Planet', has agreed to fight the 390lb Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi in a boxing match.

The two giants have a rivalry that dates back to 2018 when they were linked to a fight in KSW when Ford signed for the Polish-MMA promotion, but the fight never materialized.

The pair have never fought in an official bout as of yet, despite Ford training in the MMA discipline for a number of years, but one thing is for certain; there is some real tension between both men.

In an Instagram post that confirmed the fight was taking place in 2022, Ford couldn't promise the most technical fight but said things have got“very personal” with him and Gharibi.

“The London 02 is booked. I would absolutely love to put on an event you guys will never forget,” Ford said on Instagram.

Ford has also promised that he will“win in no time” against 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi, who has remained fairly quiet on the matter.

“Some of these tiny and skinny fighters make me really bored @danawhite,” he said.“Super heavyweight fighting can be more exciting, believe me. I'm totally ready for it, just tell me who is at my style and level, and where I should smash him.”

And it appears the promotion has lined up his first fight and it's big. Very big.

