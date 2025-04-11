Cable Wars: What To Do About Deepening Conflict Beneath The Seas

MENAFN - Asia Times) On the day before Christmas in 2024, a Russian shadow-fleet oil tanker dragged its anchor a hundred miles across the Baltic seabed, damaging internet cables and the Finland-to-Estonia Estlink-2 power line.

The month before, the Chinese bulk carrier Yi Peng 3 did virtually the same thing, rupturing Baltic Sea internet cables.

In January 2025, this pattern was repeated north-east of Taiwan, where a Cameroon-registered Chinese vessel (Shunxing-39) damaged the Trans-PacificExpress Cable, which connects to South Korea, Japan and the United States .

Accidents at sea do happen. Sharks, porpoises and occasionally careless seafarers have for years disrupted communications cables on the seabed. Yet in recent years, and even in recent months, ostensibly“accidental” disruptions of undersea cables have abruptly escalated, not just around Taiwan, but in the Baltic, the Red Sea, and elsewhere as well.

What is provoking this rash of undersea conflict, and what does it portend more generally for international affairs?

The ultimate driver of cable wars, in the view of most experts, is the Information Revolution. As that fateful juggernaut proceeds, the internet increasingly shapes virtually every aspect of our lives. And 95 percent of internet traffic flows beneath the sea, mostly beyond nation-state borders, fueling both a rash of cable construction and the geopolitically driven tensions noted above.

Internet traffic flows beneath the sea for a variety of reasons. Most importantly, seaborne transmission is markedly cheaper and more efficient than through space – the principal alternative – since satellite hardware is more expensive to produce than fiber-optic cable.

Across international waters, through which the vast proportion of the internet flows, cable traffic also faces only minimal regulation, allowing operators enhanced flexibility in responding to changing demand patterns as technology evolves. Seaborne traffic is thus ideally suited to the rapidly evolving world of transnational service trade.

The information arteries that transmit the vast bulk of internet communications across the globe at the speed of light are around 400 major undersea cables stretching for a million miles in all, mainly across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans from the United States to Europe and Northeast Asia, lying largely in international waters.